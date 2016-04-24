Wout Poels on Liège win: ‘a dream come true on a hard day’

Team Sky's Wout Poels says taking the team's first Monument win is a 'dream come true' especially given the harsh weather conditions during Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Dutchman Wout Poels has said that his victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday was a ‘dream come true’, particularly as the sub-zero weather conditions made for a tough day in Belgium.

Poels was part of a four-man group that contested the win in Ans on a day where the route was redirected due to snowfall. After years of trying, and several near-misses, Poels’ victory marks Sky’s first win in one of cycling five big ‘Monuments’.

“It was a really hard day due to the weather. You had to keep warm and I had prepared well to cope with that, especially in terms of clothing,” Poels said after his victory.

“It’s amazing to win Liège, it’s like a dream come true after my bad crash of three years ago. I’m a much more solid and complete rider now with less ups and downs. Liège is a monument I would watch on TV when I was a child. To win it is incredible.”

Poels suffered a near-career-ending injury in 2012, when a crash on stage six of the Tour de France left him with severe internal injuries. After a lengthy period of recovery, he signed for Team Sky from Omega Pharma-QuickStep for the 2015 season, where he won a stage of the Tour of Britain and Tirreno-Adriatico as well as being a key part of Sky’s Grand Tour line-ups.

With the support of his Sky team-mates during Liège, Poels has now realised his potential with his biggest win to date, and is looking ahead to more responsibility in the British WorldTour team going forward.

“It makes a difference to have a strong team protecting you,” said the 28-year-old. “In the past I would waste too much energy at the back so having guys around me helps a lot.

“The team is of course happy. It’s great to show that we can do well on Classics as well as on Grand Tours

“I’ll be alongside Chris [Froome] on the Grand Tours but hope to one day, maybe next year, I’ll have an opportunity to be a leader. I still have to prove I can do well.”