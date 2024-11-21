Stock but not standard: Argonaut Cycles upgrades its stock offering to flagship status; launches carbon gravel wheels

As custom bike brands increasingly turn to stock offerings to streamline production and provide entry points for customers, Argonaut Cycles proves that 'stock' doesn’t have to mean standard.

After introducing its first but limited-edition stock offerings at last year’s MADE bike show, the Oregon-based brand is making the so-called Supernaut a permanent fixture in its lineup. Not only that, it’s elevating the Supernaut to flagship model status.

Designed as a gateway to the Argonaut experience, the Supernaut –available both in the RM3 road model or GR3 gravel bike– is handmade in-house and offers the same premium, performance-oriented ride the brand is known for but without the time-consuming process.

“Born from a decade of pioneering revolutionary ride quality and innovative composite manufacturing, the Supernaut distils years of innovation into the perfect bicycle,” says the brand. “This is the bike Argonaut staff members ride, day in and day out.”

Argonaut Cycles was founded by Ben Farver in Portland, Oregon, in 2007. Farver started out building with steel , but soon shifted his focus to carbon frames, and Argonaut has been at the forefront of carbon manufacturing techniques ever since. Today, Argonaut is headquartered in Bend, Oregon, and employs not just Farver but 17 other people as well. From the custom geometries to the mandrils for the moulds and the paint, the company does nearly everything in-house.

It builds around 200 frames a year, and starting in 2025, 30 production slots will be dedicated to the Supernaut.

(Image credit: Argonaut Cycles)

The Supernaut will be produced exclusively with a stunning raw carbon finish with Caribbean Pearl accents. It will also only be available as complete builds. This not only streamlines the production process, it also ensures that the customer will receive their bike, ready to ride, within weeks rather than months.

But rather than clicking a Buy button on the website and then taking the bike to your bike fitter upon arrival, the bike fit is done ahead of time. When ordering a Supernaut, Farver and his team will calculate the rider’s biomechanical window, which is the body's optimal position for efficient power generation on the bicycle. It can then match one of the 13 available geometries to the rider's physical needs.

“Every Argonaut begins with a conversation, with the Argonaut team working directly with the rider throughout the process and beyond, providing mechanical support and ongoing consultations as needed,” the brand promises.

By turning the Supernaut into a flagship model, Argonaut says it has ‘removed all barriers to the perfect ride.’

“Over the last decade, the Argonaut team has designed hundreds of potential carbon layups. Supernaut is the expression of this process, providing proven layup patterns based on rider weight, power, and intended use. Supernaut is the supreme road and gravel cycling experience, engineered without compromise…the Supernaut is nothing short of epic,” says Farver.

The Supernaut is a top-of-the-line frame and is, therefore, paired with some of the finest components available. And this level of quality does come with a premium price tag.

(Image credit: Argonaut Cycles)

Build Specs

Supernaut RM3 road bike:

(Image credit: Argonaut Cycles)

Supernaut GR3 gravel bike:

(Image credit: Argonaut Cycles)

Groupset Options SRAM Red XPLR 13-spd (with optional Ceramic Speed OSPW upgrade) Shimano GRX/XTR Group with e13 Helix Cassette and Ceramic Speed OSPW

Ceramic Speed T47 BB

Finished in breathtaking raw carbon with stunning Caribbean Pearl accents wrapped in a matte Cerakote protective coat.

Argonaut D33 Wheels (New!)

Enve Integrated Cockpit and Seatpost (Enve one-piece bar/stem upgrade available)

Schwalbe Tires

Silca Bar Tape

Selle Repente Artax GLM Saddle

MSRP: Supernaut GR3 - $15,900 / £12,600

Introducing: D33 Gravel Wheels

(Image credit: Argonaut Cycles)

Along with the sock geometry Supernaut, Argonaut is launching hand-built carbon gravel wheels called the D33.

Featuring a 28mm internal rim width and 33mm rim depth, these gravel and adventure wheels were optimised for durability and stability and designed to accommodate the increasingly wider tyres the off-road discipline demands.

The design promises enhanced traction and compliance on rougher terrain while still weighing less than many high-end road wheels at just 1269g for the complete wheelset.

Argonaut calls them a “robust, no-compromise solution for demanding gravel rides, races, and adventures.”

The wheels sport Carbon-Ti hubs and straight-pull DT Aerolite spokes.



Product spec: