Stock but not standard: Argonaut Cycles upgrades its stock offering to flagship status; launches carbon gravel wheels

With 13 frame geometries, Argonaut’s high-end stock program aims to streamline the buying process of its handmade bikes

Argonaut Cycles&#039; stock offering: the Supernaut
(Image credit: Argonaut Cycles)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in Products

As custom bike brands increasingly turn to stock offerings to streamline production and provide entry points for customers, Argonaut Cycles proves that 'stock' doesn’t have to mean standard.

After introducing its first but limited-edition stock offerings at last year’s MADE bike show, the Oregon-based brand is making the so-called Supernaut a permanent fixture in its lineup. Not only that, it’s elevating the Supernaut to flagship model status.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1