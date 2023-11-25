I rode these Endura Windchill tights all last winter – now they're going for a song in the Black Friday sale

Having been a longtime fan of no-pad tights coupled with shorts for winter riding, I've become a recent convert to padded tights – with a fair bit of help from Endura.

I liked the flexibility of the mix and match shorts / no-pad combo and the fact that after a short dry ride, you could pull out a clean pair of shorts and use the tights again. And of course the fact that no-pad tights cost a fair bit less.

Endura Windchill tights USA: was $189.95 now $142.45 at Backcountry UK: was £139.99 now £111.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles



My absolute go-to tights for cold-weather rides, both in terms of comfort and outright weather protection. High build quality with attention to detail from top to bottom and a great fit too. Front leg panels are windproof, with DWR-treated Thermoroubaix at the rear keep things snug in the most inclement conditions.

But Endura converted me. Having first used its FS260 shorts, they became a firm favourite, so when it was time to get out there in the cooler temperatures, opting for their tights seemed like a no-brainer.

Endura makes numerous bibtight models, but when it comes to the depths of winter, the Windchill is the one to go for.

The windproof material on the front panels has some heft to it but doesn't feel like pulling on cardboard like some windproof tights do, while the Thermoroubaix used for the rear legs is reassuringly cosseting. There is protection for the body too, with a shoulder-height rear panel and a front that zips up over the stomach area (nicely finished off with a zip-garage).

The seat panels and the Thermoroubaix on the legs are water-resistant, going a long way to keep out the insistent drizzle that can be the bane of a bike ride around this time of year. The DWR M waterproof treatment is PFC-free, which is the sort of attention to detail we've come to expect from the British company, which is proud of its focus on sustainability.

The other crucial component is, of course, the pad. The Windchill features Endura's 600 series item which I'm a big fan of.

I'm not too proud to admit it has to cope with a fair bit of heft on my part, But I have no complaints whatsoever on this front. According to Endura, the pad design uses a computer cut 'consistently variable process' to produce a high-stretch item. It also features gel inserts and an antibacterial finish.

Finally, zip-up ankle cuffs make putting these on a doddle, while reflective bands on the calf contribute to night-time security on the road.

There's little to complain about here. Once these have had their day, I'll be seeking out more Endura bargains. Just like this one.

This year Black Friday is running from November 24th - 27th. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.