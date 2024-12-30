Kristen Faulkner's Olympic win to Kasia Niewiadoma holding on on Alpe d'Huez: The top six moments of the 2024 women's racing season

Surprise wins at the Olympics and Tour de France Femmes were the highlights, but so much more happened in a special 2024

Kasia Niewiadoma in the yellow jersey on the podium of the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in Features

The 2024 women's cycling season was packed with tension, thrills, and a good measure of surprises along the way. It didn't all go Demi Vollering or Lotte Kopecky's way, as many predicted, although they were still influential throughout the year.

From the Grand Tours to the one-day Classics via the Olympics, it was a fascinating season full of stories to remember.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1