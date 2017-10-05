UCI confirms teams registering for 2018 WorldTour

No changes to roster of 18 teams registering for the 2018 WorldTour, but there are some changes to the list of second-tier Professional Continental squads
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has confirmed the list of 18 teams that have registered for the 2018 WorldTour.
There are no changes to the teams that took part in the 2017 top-flight calendar of events, with all 18 re-applying. The only amendment to the 2017 list is the change in name for the US-registered Cannondale-Drapac squad, who become EF Education First-Drapac presented by Cannondale.
Teams that have submitted registration documents will have the material audited to assess whether the teams meet the UCI’s registration requirements, which are based on four criteria: sporting, ethical, financial and administrative.
Confirmation of teams’ successful applications will be published by the UCI in due course.
WorldTour teams are given automatic entry into events in the UCI’s WorldTour calendar.
The UCI also named the 26 teams that have so far applied for a second-tier Professional Continental licence, and there are some changes in that list over the previous season. In 2017, 22 teams rode with a Pro Conti licence.
New requests have been filed from Euskadi Basque Country-Murias, Hagens Berman Axeon, Holowesko-Citadel p/b Araphaoe Resources, Rally Cycling and Team Vital Concept. Although not yet listed, the Spanish Burgos-BH team is also due to apply for a Pro Conti licence.
>>> UCI WorldTour: Latest news, reports and race info
The French Fortuneo-Oscaro team – already Pro Conti – have submitted a registration under the name Pro Cycling Breizh.
Missing from the list are Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team of Brazil, who hit the headlines in 2017 after the whole squad was suspended for a second time in a 12-month period after doping positives.
2018 WorldTour team registrations
Ag2r La Mondiale
Astana Pro Team
Bahrain – Merida
Bmc Racing Team
Bora – Hansgrohe
Team Dimension Data
Team EF Education First – Drapac P/B Cannondale
FDJ
Team Katusha Alpecin
Team Lotto NL – Jumbo
Lotto Soudal
Movistar Team
Orica – Scott
Quick – Step Floors
Team Sky
Team Sunweb
Trek – Segafredo
UAE Team Emirates
2018 Professional Continental team registrations
Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec
Aqua Blue Sport
Bardiani CSF
Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Cofidis, Solutions Credits
Delko Marseille Provence KTM
Direct Energie
Pro Cycling Breizh (Fortuneo – Oscaro)
Gazprom – Rusvelo
Israel – Cycling Academy
Manzana Postobon
Nippo – Vini Fantini – Europa Ovini
Team Novo Nordisk
Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise
Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
Veranda’s Willems – Crelan
Wanty – Groupe Gobert
WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
Wilier Triestina – Selle Italia
Euskadi Basque Country – Murias (New)
Hagens Berman Axeon (New)
Holowesko | Citadel P/B Araphaoe Resources (New)
Rally Cycling (New)
Team Vital Concept (NEW)