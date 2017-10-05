UCI confirms teams registering for 2018 WorldTour

No changes to roster of 18 teams registering for the 2018 WorldTour, but there are some changes to the list of second-tier Professional Continental squads

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has confirmed the list of 18 teams that have registered for the 2018 WorldTour.

There are no changes to the teams that took part in the 2017 top-flight calendar of events, with all 18 re-applying. The only amendment to the 2017 list is the change in name for the US-registered Cannondale-Drapac squad, who become EF Education First-Drapac presented by Cannondale.

Teams that have submitted registration documents will have the material audited to assess whether the teams meet the UCI’s registration requirements, which are based on four criteria: sporting, ethical, financial and administrative.

Confirmation of teams’ successful applications will be published by the UCI in due course.

WorldTour teams are given automatic entry into events in the UCI’s WorldTour calendar.

The UCI also named the 26 teams that have so far applied for a second-tier Professional Continental licence, and there are some changes in that list over the previous season. In 2017, 22 teams rode with a Pro Conti licence.

New requests have been filed from Euskadi Basque Country-Murias, Hagens Berman Axeon, Holowesko-Citadel p/b Araphaoe Resources, Rally Cycling and Team Vital Concept. Although not yet listed, the Spanish Burgos-BH team is also due to apply for a Pro Conti licence.

>>> UCI WorldTour: Latest news, reports and race info

The French Fortuneo-Oscaro team – already Pro Conti – have submitted a registration under the name Pro Cycling Breizh.

Missing from the list are Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team of Brazil, who hit the headlines in 2017 after the whole squad was suspended for a second time in a 12-month period after doping positives.

2018 WorldTour team registrations

Ag2r La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain – Merida

Bmc Racing Team

Bora – Hansgrohe

Team Dimension Data

Team EF Education First – Drapac P/B Cannondale

FDJ

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Lotto NL – Jumbo

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

Orica – Scott

Quick – Step Floors

Team Sky

Team Sunweb

Trek – Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

2018 Professional Continental team registrations

Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec

Aqua Blue Sport

Bardiani CSF

Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Direct Energie

Pro Cycling Breizh (Fortuneo – Oscaro)

Gazprom – Rusvelo

Israel – Cycling Academy

Manzana Postobon

Nippo – Vini Fantini – Europa Ovini

Team Novo Nordisk

Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij

Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise

Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Veranda’s Willems – Crelan

Wanty – Groupe Gobert

WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic

Wilier Triestina – Selle Italia

Euskadi Basque Country – Murias (New)

Hagens Berman Axeon (New)

Holowesko | Citadel P/B Araphaoe Resources (New)

Rally Cycling (New)

Team Vital Concept (NEW)