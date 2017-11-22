Best Black Friday bike light deals: brilliant beams at bargain prices

Looking for new front and rear beams? Our pick of the best, reduced ahead of Black Friday

If you’re going to ride before dawn or after dusk, you’ll need a white beam at the front and a red at the back – the good news is that there’s a range of Black Friday bike light deals to get you sorted on the cheap(ish).

The kind of bike lights you need will depend upon where you’re riding, and to a certain extent, how fast. Speedy rides on unlit roads will require a ‘seeing fount light’ – in the region of 800 – 1000+ lumens, giving you enough foresight to dodge obstructions.

Those commuting on lit roads need a ‘be seen front light’, anywhere from 50 – 300 lumens is plenty, thought we’d always opt for more rather than less.

All riders need a red rear light, lumen count here is much lower, around 30 being enough.

Seeing bike lights can be expensive – but it’s worth paying extra for reliability – no one wants to find they’re left in the dark on the way home. But there are a few deals around to help you out.

Evans Cycles, Chain Reaction Cycles, Wiggle, Halfords, Tredz more are all shouting about Black Friday deals at the moment – but we did find Evans had the most offers on lights…

Exposure Strada 1200 lumen with DayBright front light – was £289.95, now £202.96

The 1200 lumens that this light puts out is more than enough for road rides on unlit lanes – and this one comes with a Remote Switch. The Strada is tailored for road riding, with a wide and flat beam that offers plenty of side visibility without dazzling oncoming road users. The body is CNC aluminium and battery life is 3-35 hours depending upon the mode used.

If this one isn’t quite what you’re looking for, check out what else is on offer – Evans Cycles has 30% off on a range of Exposure lights.

Exposure Joystick 1000 lumen Mk12 Front Light – was £159.95, now £111.96

Putting out 1000 lumens, this one is lightweight (88g) and ideal for mounting on a helmet. The light lasts 1.5-36 hours depending upon mode and is USB rechargeable. The box comes with a handlebar and helmet mount.

FWE Rechargeable 450 lumen front light – was £36.99, now £25.89

Evans’ in house creation FWE offers value lights, and there’s reductions across the range.

This beam has four modes, lasting between 1.5 at the max 450 lumen output and 12 hours at 170 lumens. It’s USB rechargeable and comes with a rubber mount that makes it easy to fit to handlebars of any width.

Exposure TraceR 75 lumen rear light with DayBright – was £39.95 now £27.96

With a run time of three to 24 hours, mode dependent, the TraceR can put out 75 lumens on a wide angle beam which provides side visibility. It’s USB rechargeable, and has a fuel gauge which shows how much battery is left. The DayBright pulse mode is specifically designed to draw attention to the rider during daylight hours, cutting through distractions on the road.

Moon Merak Set – was £18.99, now £11.01

Definitely an option just for commuting on lit streets, but a useful entry level set that puts out 115 lumens combined. A magnetic bracket system is included, making these easy to fit.

iSolem LED Bike Light Set – was £59.99, now £12.79 (or £15.99)

Currently on offer for £12.79, this bike light set will go back up to £15.99 once the lightning deal ends – but with an RRP of £59.99 it’s still a hefty saving.

The front light puts out 1200 lumens, with three modes on both front and rear – two levels of brightness and one flashing option. Battery life is 4-8 hours, depending upon the mode in use, and both lights are waterproof. The front is USB rechargeable and the rear uses a button battery.

Amazon has a range of cycling discounts, with a few light sets, reduced here.

NiteRider Swift 350/Sabre 50 Combo USB Rechargeable Light Set – was £55, now £34.99

A set designed for commuters who want a high level of visibility. The Swift 350 puts out 350 lumens at its max, with four levels plus a daylight flash mod – and is USB rechargeable. The rear is 50 lumens with three modes – one of which is a ‘group ride’ setting that prevents you from dazzling those behind. Both are USB rechargeable.

Moon LX 360 Front Light And Ring Rear Light Set – was £79.99, now £34.99

Another bright commuter option, this set comes with a 360 lumen front light, powered by a micro USB rechargeable battery. There’s seven modes in total and the front headlight comes with a fuel gauge so you know when you’re running low.

We’re watching the deals from now until Cyber Monday – and beyond if they keep on coming – so keep checking back for more offers…