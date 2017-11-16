Castelli Gabba jerseys for £70 & £75 in Wiggle’s Black Friday sale

Black Friday sales are upon us - and so is the winter weather - so this Castelli deal seems like the perfect choice

There we were, innocently expecting Black Friday deals to arrive on the appointed date of November 24. Then BOOM – like the Great Aunt who shows up two hours early for the Christmas dinner, the offers arrived in all their glory.

The Black Friday sales traditionally take place over the last weekend of November, but sensing bike riders chomping at the bit for a deal, most retailers are kicking it all off early. Amongst the deals in Wiggle’s Week Three sale, we found the men’s Castelli Gabba 3 and women’s Castelli Gabba down to £75 and £70 respectively.

Buy now: Castelli Men’s Gabba 3 Jersey at Wiggle for £75

Buy now: Castelli Women’s Gabba Jersey at Wiggle for £70

What’s so special about the Castelli Gabba?

The Castelli Gabba jersey is almost an institution all of its own. So good, we even set out looking for Gabba competitors – only to find out it was still the best.

Boasting a flexible fabric which is lightweight and breathable, the Gabba is water resistant and keeps the worst of the rain off. It’s a race garment, designed for those working hard on the bike and keen to avoid ‘boil in a bag’ syndrome.

Wiggle has reduced the sleeveless versions for men and women – these are designed to be paired with arm warmers.

The men’s version reduced is to £75 in a range of colours – Surf Blue (pictured), Anthracite (grey) and Black – with some slighter lesser reductions on other colours too.

The women’s deal is a slightly older model, hence it’s down to £70 across the spectrum – Red, Laguna (light blue), Surf Blue and Black.

We’ll be bringing you the best that Black Friday has to offer all month – so keep your eyes peeled for more deals.