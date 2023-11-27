Castelli bib shorts are just £50 in the Sports Direct Cyber Monday sale - plus five other deals across Giro, Abus and Endura

As Black Friday weekend rolls on into Cyber Monday, we’re here to keep bringing the deals to you.

Today on Sports Direct, there’s a mammoth 50% off Castelli’s Entrata bib shorts, as well as great savings on turbo trainers, shoes and helmets.

Castelli Entrata bib shorts

Castelli Entrata Bib Shorts Was £100 , now £50 Available in sizes S to 3XL, these black lycra bib shorts are great for beginner cyclists as well as the more experienced hobbyists.

At just £50, Sports Direct’s offer on the Castelli Entrata bib shorts matches the best we’ve seen online this Black Friday weekend.

The Italian brand bills these shorts as being "entry-level", but that does not mean they lack in quality. They are built for comfort and durability, and are very light, making them the ideal companion for a winter inside on the turbo trainer.

If you want to upgrade slightly, Castelli's Competizione bib shorts are also reduced at Sports Direct, now £88, down from £110.

Giro Cadet Road Shoes

Giro Cadet Road Shoes Men's Deal: Was £139.99 , now £70 Women's Deal: Was £139.99 , now £70 The Cadets are road shoes, with a stiff carbon fibre reinforced sole and a Boa closure dial. They don't have sole vents, which make them great for all seasons, keeping some warmth in the winter.

Like the Castelli bib shorts, there is also a 50% saving to be had on Giro’s Cadet road shoes, reduced to £70 from £139.99.

The shoes come equipped with a BOA dial for easy fastening and have a carbon fiber reinforced sole plate, giving them added rigidity.

Currently, there are more women’s sizes available than men’s on Sports Direct, so check to see if you can find some that fit you.

Endura Pro SL jersey

Endura Pro SL Jersey Men's deal: Was £82.99 , now £25 Women's deal: Was £82.99 , now £24 According to the brand itself, the Pro SL is the "coolest, airiest jersey Endura has ever made". Now you can pick it up for under £30.

Available in every size, Sports Direct’s deal on its Endura Pro SL jerseys is one of the best on the site.

The retailer is offering more than 70% off the item, with the men’s version priced at £25, and a women’s equivalent at £24.

Abus AirBreaker helmet

Abus AirBreaker Helmet Was £239.99 , now £165 Worn by WorldTour team Movistar, the AirBreaker is light, comfortable and has excellent air circulation. We gave the helmet 4.5/5 stars in our review, concluding it to be "top notch".

The AirBreaker is one of German-based Abus’s top-selling road lids, prized for its ventilation.

The helmet is available in a range of sizes and colours, including black, red, copper, silver, yellow and blue.

There are also savings across the rest of the Abus range on Sports Direct, including the brand's Viantor and GameChanger models.

Pinnacle Arkose 1 Gravel Bike

Pinnacle Arkose 1 Gravel Bike Was £1,150 , now £800 The Arkose 1 is suitable for all terrain, from smooth tarmac to loose gravel. Its shiny silver colourway is elegant, and the tan wall tyres are a nice touch, too.

Looking to get into off-road riding this winter? Here’s a decent steed for just £800.

Pinnacle’s Arkose 1 is an aluminium frame gravel bike with carbon forks. It comes equipped with Shimano’s entry-level, eight-speed Claris groupset, and is available in sizes XS to L.

Elite Direto XR-T OTS smart trainer

Elite Direto XR-T OTS Smart Turbo Trainer Was £829.99 , now £499 Get ready for winter with Elite's Direto XR-T turbo trainer. This smart option is Zwift compatible and can take Sram, Campagnolo and Shimano sprockets up to 12-speed.

There are great savings on turbo trainers this Black Friday, and one of the picks of the bunch on Sports Direct is 43% off the Elite Direto XR-T OTS.

When we reviewed this trainer here at Cycling Weekly, we found it to be particularly good for hard efforts, offering reliable power readings.

If you're after a cheaper option, we also spotted a great deal on the Pinnacle HC turbo trainer, now just £210.

This year Black Friday is running from November 24th - 27th. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday bike deals we’ve found in our main hub page. With deals spanning components, tech and riding kit, you're guaranteed to find a bargain.