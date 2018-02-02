Seven of the best US cycling deals including Vittoria tyres, Castelli kit and complete bikes

The best deals from all the major internet retailers

We’ve done some digging on the interweb and come up with some major deals on some quality bike products from the likes of Chain Reaction Cycles, Jenson USA and ProBikeKit, plus others.

Vittoria Corsa G+ Clincher Graphene road tyre was $50, now $28.50

Read more: Vittoria Corsa G+ review

One of the best tyres on the market just got a whole lot cheaper thanks to ProBikeKit slashing its prices. The Vittoria Corsa G+ has four compounds for the best mix of speed, grip, durability and puncture protection thanks to the graphene its made with.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa G+ Clincher at ProBikeKit for $28.50

Shimano Ultegra R8o00 was $14299, now $915

Read more: Shimano Ultegra R8000

Shimano’s latest (and possible greatest groupset) has just received a price slashing. It has a great design, flawless shifting and seriously powerful brakes.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 at ProBikeKit for $915

Orbea Orca was $4999, now $3999

Save yourself a whopping $1000 and upgrade your ride at the same time. The Orbea Orca comes specced with some great pieces of kit, including a Shimano Ultegra groupset and Vision wheels.

Buy now: Orbea Orca at JensonUSA for $3999

Lazer Z1 MIPs was $310, now $229

The Lazer Z1 is the company’s lightest helmet yet, weighing in at a svelte 190g! It also comes with the companies unique Rollsy retention system which provides an even spread of pressure across the top of your head.

Buy now: Lazer Z1 MIPS at Jenson USA for $229

Eliel Lightweight long sleeve jersey was $149, now $86

Add some spice to your riding life with this jazzy and colourful long sleeve jersey, now discounted by almost $65.

Buy now: Eliel lightweight long sleeve jersey at Eliel Cycling for $86

Oakley Jawbreakers were $232, now $150

Here at Cycling Weekly, we’re big fans of the Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses. They’ve got massive lenses for a decent field of vision and rubber edges to prevent any unwanted drafts.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses at Chain Reaction Cycles for $150

Castelli Omloop thermal bib shorts were $174, now $117

Thermal bib shorts are a great investment for those autumn and spring rides where the weather’s on the turn but still pretty crisp. These Omloops use Castelli’s Progretto X2 seat pad, which should make them nice and comfortable too.

Buy now: Castelli Omloop thermal bib short at Chain Reaction Cycles for $117