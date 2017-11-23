De’Longhi Nescafe Coffee Machine reduced by £70 in Black Friday sale

Get a kick out of good coffee? Save on caffeinated ride fuel with this Amazon bargain

Cycling and coffee go hand in hand: caffeine carries known performance boosting characteristics and no winter club run is complete without the cafe stop.

If you like to gulp down a shot (or two) before you head out, then a coffee machine like this Nescafé Dolce Gusto Eclipse Automatic by De’Longhi could be the perfect addition to your kitchen.

Buy now: De’Longhi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Eclipse Touch Coffee Machine at Amazon for £99.99 (from £169.99)

Rather handily, this coffee serving companion is reduced by £70 in Amazon’s Black Friday deals – the price has been sashed from £169.99 to just £99.99.

The machine features intuitive touch technology and can make up to 30 different hot and cold drinks, using pods which cut down on mess and hassle.

Choices include coffee shop favourites – such as the Americano and Latte Macchiato – right the way through to sweet treats such as the Chai Tea Latte and Hot Chocolate.

The machine allows you to tailor your coffee to your own tastes – selecting the desired volume, and if you’d like it hot or cold with every pod.

No cleaning is required, aside from a wipe down every few weeks, and there’s an indicator what tells you when it’s time to descale.