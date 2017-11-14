Evans Cycles Black Friday deals: Massive Cannondale, Shimano and Lezyne discounts

Revamp your wardrobe or give your bike some love with these great Evans Cycles Black Friday deals

This year, you can expect to find the best Black Friday cycling deals from Friday 24th to Cyber Monday on the 27th. However, as any canny shopper knows, it’s likely that most major retailers will release their deals early.

So far we have seen this with Chain Reaction Cycles’ deals Black Friday discounts and the Wiggle Black Friday discounts.

The Evans Cycles Black Friday deals so far hasn’t broken cover, but it has released a sign up page so you can be the first hear about the best deals available on the best cycling kit.

The best Evans Cycles Black Friday deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 £1,824, now £1,149

The latest Shimano super groupset has just dropped in price by over £650. Shimano Dura-Ace has long been considered Shimamo’s Formula One groupset, not least because of its exceptional performance and how lightweight it is.

Cannondale Synapse Carbon 105 2017 £1,824 £1,579

When we rode the Cannondale Synapse 105, we concluded that it would be the perfect upgrade bike. It’s a seriously comfortable frame, with excellent endurance features and a great spec to boot. Shimano 105 is the most bombproof of all the Japanese company ‘s groupsets and doesn’t cost the earth to replace.

Continental Grand Prix Four Season tyres £59.95 £31.99

These benchmark all conditions tyres are still available in all sizes – perfect for the wet and slippy months when you might want to spec something a bit on the fatter size. Continental’s Duraskin protection also adds protection into the mix so you won’t suffer dreaded punctures on your next wet ride.

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 C24 carbon clincher wheelset £999 £666

The Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 wheels are designed to meet the tough criteria of top level pro riders yet retain the same robustness that Shimano is famed for. Performance wise, these are a seriously stiff pair of wheels that love to roll along, finished with some bombproof bearings.

Lezyne Femto Drive light set £24.99 £14.99

These would make a perfect back up pair of lights as they’re easy to pack up and keep in a pocket, whether on a long ride or your normal commute. Now, with a £10 discount, there’s no excuse not to get home safely.

Endura Roubaix jacket £54.99 £27.49

One for when the weather turns nasty, the Roubaix jacket is a great additional layer for those long rides when it’s chilly.

Specialized Audax shoe £199 £99

Specifically designed for long rides, these could be the perfect shoes for those never ending winter miles.

The low cut heel allows the ankle a free range of movement, which should alleviate achilles pain. Similarly, the body geometry sole is ergonomically tested to reduce hip and knee pain.

Gore Bike Wear Oxygen 2.0 jacket £199 £119

The Gore jacket is cut to sit close to your body and using Gore-Tex fabric it will easily keep the worst weather off, while remaining breathable.

Mavic Aksium Elite helmet £75 £52.50

A good retention system and comfortable fit means the Aksium will easily remain comfortable on your commute to work or long weekend rides. At a claimed 245g it’s pretty lightweight, too.