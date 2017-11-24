Everything you need to make the best ride films – reduced this Black Friday

We've rounded up a selection of kit you can use to make the best ride films - all of it reduced

If you see yourself as a budding video editor – or perhaps you’re already a successful movie maker – then you’ll be pleased to hear that there’s a wide range of cycling-ready camera equipment reduced in the Black Friday sales.

Cycling specific helmet and handlebar cameras are designed to be more robust, capable of enduring rain and muck, as well as being suited to capturing quick moving images in low light conditions. All that, and they’re generally easy to control when your hands are busy on the handlebars.

Here’s a look at some of the best video making equipment reduced in the sales….

Shimano CM-2000 Action Sports Camera – was £239.99, now £74.99

A high spec camera that works alongside ANT+ sensors to capture only the most exciting moments of your ride.

Pairing with your cycling computer and other devices means you can create pre-set ranges during which the camera will record.

Not only does this capability cut down on editing, but it saves battery life too. The recording range can be set based on speed, power, heart rate – even Di2 gearing or cadence.

Buy now: Shimano CM-2000 Action Sports Camera at ProBikeKit for £74.99

Go Pro Hero 5 Black – refurbished version on eBay for £259.99

GoPro is the market leader when it comes to sports action cams, and they often carry price tags that reflect this. However, this certified refurbishment is available for the tasty price of £259.99.

There’s no need to worry about the validity of the refurb – eBay states: “all GoPro certified refurbished cameras have passed a rigorous testing process in a GoPro purpose built refurb facility”.

It continues, “lenses have been cleaned and the software reset – Item comes reboxed in official GoPro refurbished packaging – 12 month GoPro warranty is included.”

Buy now: Go Pro Hero 5 Black at eBay for £259.99



SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter with A1 App Performance up to 100MB/s – was £45.49, now £41.99

With all that footage, you might need a spare SD card – this one has space for 128GB – which should be more than enough.

Buy now: SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter with A1 App Performance up to 100MB/s, Class 10, U1 at Amazon for £41.99

GoPro Karma Drone with Hero 6 Camera – was £1299.99, now £1049

Alright, so your own scene will probably look a little bit more tarmac-ey – but you get the idea. A drone is the ultimate toy for anyone wanting to make films of their cycling expeditions – the the Karma offers automatic one-button take off/landing, provides 20 minutes of flight per one hour charge and comes with the most recent GoPro – the Hero6, plus controller, stabiliser, harness and battery.

Buy now: GoPro Karma Drone with HERO6 Camera at Amazon for £1049

There’s plenty more deals emerging in the Black Friday sales – we’re working rounds the clock to bring you the very best – so keep checking back…