Get a Wahoo Elemnt GPS cycling computer for £189.99

Get a bargain on the Garmin 520 competitor

Wahoo has been big news in the cycling computer sphere (if there is such a thing) over the last year or so – and you can now get the Wahoo Elemnt computer for just £189.99 at a number of sites, thanks to Black Friday deals.

When we reviewed the Wahoo Elemnt, which uses Bluetooth and ANT+ – and can be set up via a smartphone app – we were impressed with the software and the app – even at the RRP of £249.99 – so with 24 per cent off it’s a bargain.

The computer uses LED lights to help you hit your targets, and connects to Strava to offer live segments.

In our review, we concluded: “The Wahoo Elemnt certainly isn’t the prettiest GPS computer on the market, but the software is probably the best out there. The connectivity with the smartphone app is superb and makes it very easy to set the computer up and to make small adjustments to its functionality on the move.”

At a quarter off, this represents a fantastic deal. So, if you’re ready to jump ship from the leading GPS brand (you know, the one that claims to have the ‘edge’ on everyone else..) – then now might be the time.

Of course, if you’re keen on sticking with Garmin, then you can also get the Edge 520 for £167 at Amazon.

