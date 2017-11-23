Save up to £300 with the Tredz Spend and Save scheme this Black Friday

Not found a Black Friday saving on something you actually want? Save up to £300 on anything you fancy (within reason)

Cycling retailer Tredz is offering cash savings as part of its Black Friday discounts.

The offer is available until 23:59 on Monday November 27 – though you can’t use the Spend and Save codes alongside any other discount or gift voucher (Tredz does have to make a profit somewhere).

The Swansea based store and online retailer is offering a range of discounts on individual items – but this special deal allows you to choose what you want to save on.

Once you spend over £250, you can get 0% APR finance – too – without paying a deposit.

The codes to use are:

Spend £100 – Save £15 – Use Code: SAVE15

Spend £250 – Save £40 – Use Code: SAVE40

Spend £500 – Save £75 – Use Code: SAVE75

Spend £750 – Save £125 – Use Code: SAVE125

Spend £1500 – Save £250 – Use Code: SAVE250

Spend £2000 – Save £300 – Use Code: SAVE300

See what’s on offer at Tredz here.

There are a few brand exclusions, namely Giant, Liv, Specialized, Cube, Genesis, Ohlins, Endura, Powertap, Bianchi, Lapierre, Nukeproof, Garmin, GoPro, Madison, Fox Clothing, Cannondale, Scott. Cycle to Work and Nearly New Bikes are also excluded from the promotion.