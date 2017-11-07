Save 45% on the Garmin Edge 1000 with Black Friday bargains at Chain Reaction Cycles

Black Friday deals have already begun - and we reckon this offer on the premium GPS is a corker

The Garmin Edge 1000 cycling GPS computer was recently usurped from its position at the top of the Edge family tree by the Garmin Edge 1030 – but it’s still a premium option with tons of features. Thanks to some very early Black Friday offers, now you can get one for £274.99.

The Edge is reduced at Chain Reaction Cycles, by 45%. It’s also available at Wiggle – which merged with CRC earlier this year – for a penny more at £275.

With an RRP of £499.99, the closest prices at competitor retailers are over £340 (though you can snap it up for the same price at Amazon). Whilst it’s understandable that some shoppers might feel sceptical of Black Friday deals being released quite so early, this one represents a genuine saving against the cycling specific competition.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1000 at Chain Reaction Cycles for £274.99

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1000 at Wiggle for £275

Why buy the Garmin Edge 1000?

The Garmin Edge 1000 is GPS cycle computer which displays all the metrics you’d expect: speed, distance, power, cadence and heart rate when paired with relevant devices. It can integrate with Shimano Di2 gearing systems, too.

This unit also offers on and off-road navigation and points of interest, with preloaded Garmin Cycle Maps.

The navigationally challenged – or simply those lacking in inspiration – will enjoy the fact that you can give it a distance to receive three round trip route options, too.

Data can be instantly uploaded to Garmin Connect (and other sites, like Strava), and there’s a host of other connected features: incoming call and text alerts as well as live tracking and social media sharing.

The unit features a colour touchscreen, in-ride challenges via Garmin Connect as well as Strava live segments. That means you can set it to send you an alert when a segment begins and ends, and will know immediately if you’ve managed a PB or even a coveted QOM/KOM.

Garmin Edge 1000 dimensions: 5.8 x 11.2 x 2.0cm

Garmin Edge 1000 weight: 114.5g

Garmin Edge 1000 battery life: up to 15 hours