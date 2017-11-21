Eight predictable stages of Black Friday shopping for cyclists

Hitting the online stores for Black Friday bargains?

What began as an American shopping tradition, fuelled by Starbucks Eggnog lattes and astoundingly awesome deals on widescreen TVs, has become a worldwide annual bargain hunting fest.

Black Friday is here to stay and it’s holding an unmissable presence in the UK retail market this year.

Cycling retailers, with their Aladdin’s caves of bicycle delights, have been just as wrapped up in Black Friday as the true tech giants this year – with offers leaping out of our computer screens (desirably or less so) as early as November 1.

If you’ve been browsing the discounts, trying to decide where to spend your pennies, you might recognise a few of these stages…

Absolute determination not to be sold to

In October, perhaps you were adamant that you weren’t going to be pressured into making unnecessary purchases. No cyclist ever feels they’ve got everything they could possibly need (there’s always an N+1 missing from your collection) – but you’re not going to buy anything for the sake of it. And that’s that.

The ‘non-deal’ highlighting

We’re all aware of the widely documented faux approach to Black Friday: re-brand all existing sale deals with an inky logo, perhaps subtract 20p from the price, then add a handful of proper sparklers to draw people in.

You hit the sale pages, taking great pleasure in highlighting any rebranded ‘fake deals’. Ideally on social media with lots of capital letters and exclamation marks to get your point across.

(FYI – you can use camelcamelcamel.com to check if Amazon prices are actually really deals, or just 5p cheaper than they were yesterday – or just use our deals pages where we’re sharing just the very best).

The first temptation

All of your determination not to be drawn into the deals evaporates when you actually start browsing the pages.

There’s deals on Castelli clothing, thousands of pounds off actual bikes and the shoes you’ve been lusting over all year are reduced. You had been feeling the chill on recent rides, your bike IS starting to look a little pre-loved, and you’ll keep new shoes swanky by hiding them under overshoes all winter so it’s a good time to buy a pair.

You begin to nonchalantly browse the bargains, waiting for one that’ll be good enough to get your click…

The ‘buy all the things’ splurge

You eventually give in, and click ‘add to basket’. You’ve broken the online retail seal – and that mental list of all the things you could do with purchasing suddenly goes from five to fifty. It takes the utmost restraint not to click ‘buy’ on the carbon race bike, reduced by £450.

The brutal basket reduction

The deals might be flowing, but your metaphorical basket size is now comparable to the number of individual items you piled into your very real trolley last time you were in Asda. Since helmets and wheels (however reduced!) usually cost more than ham and Hula Hoops you’re going to have to cut down.

The indecision

It’s not even technically Black Friday yet (the big day being November 24, through to Cyber Monday on November 27) – but you’ve made your selections.

Cue nail biting: do you hit ‘buy’, or wait it out, to see if the prices descend in a slippery slide of Black deal-dom come Friday, Saturday, or even Sunday? With deals like 30% off Giant bikes, and Specalized shoes just £50, how long is it safe to wait until the metaphorical shelves are bare?

Close your eyes, and press buy

They’re all items you needed anyway. You’re just shopping savvy. Like buying into a multi offer on bread and freezing one loaf for later. Except you won’t be exposing your new aero road bike to sub zero temperatures (until Christmas day when the temptation gets too great).

The excuse preparation

It all gets real when the boxes, complete with complimentary Haribo mix, start arriving at your doorstep. Your cycling wardrobe and workshop stores are both supersized, but now you’ve got to explain away the hole in your Christmas gift savings.

Perhaps you can get technologically crafty and create them all heartfelt videos from your recent rides, lovingly shot on that fancy GoPro you’ve just bought.