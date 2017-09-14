Genesis bikes 2018 range highlights: carbon race bikes and stunning steel frames

We take a closer look at the 2018 Genesis bikes range, including its stunning steel frames and sportier carbon race bikes

Not quite mainstream, yet still hugely popular, Genesis Bikes are a British brand loved by steel-aficionados and adventurers alike.

Despite being already expansive, the Genesis Bikes brand continues to grow in 2018, with the British company striking out even further to the gravel/adventure cross market.

That’s not to say that they’ve forgotten the road market. A solid steel range and a smattering of aluminium and carbon models brings the brand bang up to date.

Across all ranges, 2018 will see Genesis drop the 30 moniker that previously indicated the top of the range bike. Instead, just 10 and 20 will remain, and in many cases that sees lower spec components being used.

Genesis bikes 2018: Genesis Delta

Delta 10 women’s £699

Delta 20 men and women’s £899

As the introductory aluminium offering, the Delta occupies the lowest rung of the Genesis Bikes ladder. Angled at the same market as the likes of the Trek 1.1 or the Specialized Allez.

Despite its aluminium frame, the Genesis Delta 20 actually comes with a carbon fork to help reduce road chatter. Shimano Tiagra takes care of the drive chain, meanwhile the bike rolls on Jalco rims specced with CST tyres.

The bike is available in both male and female guises, but the only thing that differs is the contact points – the geometry remains the same.

Genesis Zeal

Zeal 10 women’s £1,499

Zeal 20 men and women’s £1,699

Much like the Delta, the Genesis Zeal 10 is the brand’s introductory carbon bike and comes specced with full Shimano Tiagra, Jalco rims and CST tyres.

A lower grade carbon – 24/30T – is used to keep the price down and to keep the bike in line with the Genesis “sportive” mantra.

Still, despite its carbon layup it’s still quite heavy on the scales, but most of the weight will come down to its components. The Zeal 10 is only available in smaller frame sizes for female riders.

A higher specced bike, the Zeal 20, is available with Shimano 105. As before on the women’s bike, the geometry remains the same, just the contact points change.

Genesis Equilibrium and Equilibrium Disc

Equilibrium 10 £999

Equilibrium 20 £1,399

Equilibrium framset £499

Equilibrium Disc 10 £1,499

Equlibrium Disc 20 £1,999

Equilibrium Disc framset £849

With the company’s heritage in steel, the Genesis Equilibrium remains a staple of the British Brand’s bike range. £1399 will get you a Reynolds 725 steel frame paired with a traditional looking fork – albeit it’s made out of carbon.

It’s easy to see why the bike is so popular. Its semi-compact frame design, comfortable geometry and mudguard compatibility make it an easy bike to churn out the miles on.

The same as the Zeal, the Equilibrium 20 receives Shimano’s 105 groupset, while the Equilibrium 10 (£999) has both a different steel make up and a complete Shimano Tiagra groupset.

The Equilibrium Disc 30, a bike we were big fans of, no longer exists. Instead the Equilibrium Disc 10 and 20 come with Tiagra and 105 respectively. The bike also has a new carbon fork, it’s no longer open mould, and puts a bit more “poise in the handling”.

Replacing the 30 in both the rim brake and disc brake models is a frameset, perfect for those wanting a quality steel frame to build up. The disc frame costs £849 while the non-disc version is £499.

Genesis Zero

Zero Z.3 £1,999

Zero Z.2 £1,699

Zero Z.1 £1,499

Zero frameset and Zero Team frameset £1,099

The Genesis Zero is the brand’s proper racing bike designed for the Madison-Genesis team but available in three complete builds for consumers. The Z3 is the top level and comes with an Ultegra drive chain for £1999, while the Z2 has 105 for £1699 and the Z1 Tiagra at £1499.

Also available are two framesets, one of which comes in the Madison-Genesis team colours.

The frame remains unchanged from previous years, with an asymmetric bottom bracket and oversized tubing for added stiffness.

Genesis Zero Disc

Zero Disc ZD.i £2,999

Zero Disc ZD.3 £2,599

Zero Disc ZD.2 £2,199

Zero Disc ZD.1 £1,999

Zero Disc Team frameset and women’s frameset £1,499

The Genesis Zero Disc is the brand’s top of the range bike, thoroughbred for competitions. More powerful brakes means a redesigned fork to cope with the new forces plus some 12mm thru-axles at each end.

In total, there are four models. The ZD.i receives Ultegra Di2, ZD.3 Ultegra, ZD.2 105 and the ZD.1 Tiagra.

There’s a lot of stiffness in the front end thanks to an oversized head tube, 12mm thru-axles and a stepped head set.

Meanwhile, the discs are specced to be ready for the inevitable fully fledged adoption of racing disc brakes…

Three framesets round out the series, one in standard colours, the other in a team get up and then a women’s frame – which is by far the best looking of the lot.

Genesis Volare and Volare disc framesets

Volare 931 Disc £2,199

Volare 853 Disc £1,199

Volare 931 £1,799

Volare 853 £999

We’ve saved the best until last with the Volare framesets. A thoroughbred steel bike that was raced until the Genesis Zero replaced it. Now though, the Reynolds 931 steel frame is available with flat mount disc brakes is available for an eye-watering £2,199.

A painted frame made of Reynolds 853 steel is available for £1,199 (disc) or £999 (rim).

Despite being made of steel, the frames retain a sporty zip thanks to sharing the same geometry as the carbon Genesis Zero.

Genesis Datum

Somewhere between road and off road, the Genesis pin the Datum down as an all round bike that’s “gravelesque”. Whether that’s for commuting to work or riding on gravel roads in the middle of nowhere, the Datum should do you alright.

15mm thru-axle up front and quick release on the rear, it’s actually one of the few Genesis bikes for 2018 to come with Shimano Ultegra. The complete Datum 20 will cost £2399 in both men’s and women’s. The Datum 10 will cost £1,999, while the frameset comes in at £1,599.

Genesis Fugio

New for 2018, the Genesis Fugio takes adventuring to a whole new level. It’s built around a pair of monster 50mm tyres that roll on 650b wheels.

Like Genesis’ other, lower range steel models it is made of Mjolner steel with a carbon fork. It’s fully external cable routing and rack compatible for full on adventuring.

The complete bike, with Shimano 105, will retail at £1999 or the frameset will be available for £799.