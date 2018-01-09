The best upcoming cycling sportives to ride

A selection of the best cycling sportives and events that take place in the next two months

There are hundreds of cycling events throughout 2018 in virtually every corner of Britain, as the popularity of cycling shows no sign of diminishing.

To help you pick out some of the best events to ride, we present a selection of sportives and other rides over the coming weeks.

January 2018

Saturday January 27

Resolutions Sportive

RRU Aldershot, Rawlinson Road, Canada house, Aldershot, Hampshire GU11 2EY

17, 36 and 54-mile routes

Three punchy routes measuring between 17 and 54 miles are offered by the Resolutions Sportive in Hampshire, providing a good way to ease into the cycling year without over-doing it. The ride takes in the Hampshire North Downs and the area surrounding Aldershot.

Sunday January 28

Evans Cycles London Road Sportive

Osterley Park and House, Jersey Road, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 4RB

40, 54 and 73-mile routes

The opening event on Evans Cycles’ Ride It calendar takes place from West London. From the lovely start/finish location of Osterley Park, the ride heads west out into the country lanes and looping up and around Beaconsfield before returning back.

February 2018

Saturday February 10

Wiggle The Rocket Sportive

Amberley Working Museum, Station Road, Amberley, West Sussex, BN18 9LT

16, 33 and 63-mile routes

The South Downs National Park hosts this event, with a route that takes in the lanes and rolling scenery of the weald, situated between the North and South Downs.

Sunday, February 11

Wiggle Southern Rough Ride

Amberley Working Museum, Station Road, Amberley, West Sussex, BN18 9LT

16, 29 and 36-mile routes

Following on from the previous day’s Rocket Sportive, this off-road flavoured ride also starts and finishes at the Amberley Working Museum. It’s a hilly event and one that’s designed for bikes that can tackle the rigours of off-road riding.

Sunday, February 18

Hell of the Ashdown

Charles Darwin School, Jail Lane, Biggin Hill, Kent, TN16 3AU

107km/66-mile route

Perhaps THE event of February, the annual Hell of the Ashdown has a fearsome reputation as a tough event, held on a hilly course in Kent that takes in 11 gruelling hills, including Kidds Hill, known locally as ‘The Wall’. Thankfully, riders are well looked after with fully-stocked feed stops and motorcycle safety support riders.

Saturday, February 24

Wattbike No Excuses Cambridgeshire

East of England Showground, Oundle Road, Alwalton, Peterborough, PE2 6XE

54 and 82-mile routes

For those unfamiliar with the ‘No Excuses’ events: if you turn up and ride your entry fee will be refunded in full. But those who don’t turn up will have to pay. Coupled with a nice loop south-west of Peterborough, there really is no excuse.

March

Sunday, March 4

Startline Sportive Rutland

Oakham Enterprise Park, Ashwell Rd, Oakham LE15 7TU

39 and 56-mile routes

Two shorter routes are offered to riders in this event designed for those who don’t fancy tackling a 100-mile monster excursion. There’s still a feedt-station en route, and post-ride food and drink plus the option of a coach-led ride on the 56-mile route.

Sunday, March 4

Puncheur Sportive

Ditchling Recreation Ground, Ditchling, BN6 8TY

65 miles

One of the few sportives that can claim to end with a summit finish – atop the famous Ditchling Beacon on the South Downs in Sussex. The real trick is keeping something in your legs for the final climb.

Sunday, March 11

Sigma Sports Wiltshire Wildcat

Salisbury Racecourse, Netherhampton, Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP2 8PN

30, 61 and 81-mile routes

Wiltshire and the Dorset Downs serve up a cycling feast through quiet lanes and villages. As with all of the sportives at this time of year, the weather can provide as much of a challenge as the scenery.