The best upcoming cycling sportives to ride

A selection of the best cycling sportives and events that take place in the next two months
There are hundreds of cycling events throughout 2018 in virtually every corner of Britain, as the popularity of cycling shows no sign of diminishing.
To help you pick out some of the best events to ride, we present a selection of sportives and other rides over the coming weeks.
January 2018
Saturday January 27
Resolutions Sportive
RRU Aldershot, Rawlinson Road, Canada house, Aldershot, Hampshire GU11 2EY
17, 36 and 54-mile routes
Three punchy routes measuring between 17 and 54 miles are offered by the Resolutions Sportive in Hampshire, providing a good way to ease into the cycling year without over-doing it. The ride takes in the Hampshire North Downs and the area surrounding Aldershot.
Sunday January 28
Evans Cycles London Road Sportive
Osterley Park and House, Jersey Road, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 4RB
40, 54 and 73-mile routes
The opening event on Evans Cycles’ Ride It calendar takes place from West London. From the lovely start/finish location of Osterley Park, the ride heads west out into the country lanes and looping up and around Beaconsfield before returning back.
February 2018
Saturday February 10
Wiggle The Rocket Sportive
Amberley Working Museum, Station Road, Amberley, West Sussex, BN18 9LT
16, 33 and 63-mile routes
The South Downs National Park hosts this event, with a route that takes in the lanes and rolling scenery of the weald, situated between the North and South Downs.
Sunday, February 11
Wiggle Southern Rough Ride
Amberley Working Museum, Station Road, Amberley, West Sussex, BN18 9LT
16, 29 and 36-mile routes
Following on from the previous day’s Rocket Sportive, this off-road flavoured ride also starts and finishes at the Amberley Working Museum. It’s a hilly event and one that’s designed for bikes that can tackle the rigours of off-road riding.
Sunday, February 18
Hell of the Ashdown
Charles Darwin School, Jail Lane, Biggin Hill, Kent, TN16 3AU
107km/66-mile route
Perhaps THE event of February, the annual Hell of the Ashdown has a fearsome reputation as a tough event, held on a hilly course in Kent that takes in 11 gruelling hills, including Kidds Hill, known locally as ‘The Wall’. Thankfully, riders are well looked after with fully-stocked feed stops and motorcycle safety support riders.
Saturday, February 24
Wattbike No Excuses Cambridgeshire
East of England Showground, Oundle Road, Alwalton, Peterborough, PE2 6XE
54 and 82-mile routes
For those unfamiliar with the ‘No Excuses’ events: if you turn up and ride your entry fee will be refunded in full. But those who don’t turn up will have to pay. Coupled with a nice loop south-west of Peterborough, there really is no excuse.
March
Sunday, March 4
Startline Sportive Rutland
Oakham Enterprise Park, Ashwell Rd, Oakham LE15 7TU
39 and 56-mile routes
Two shorter routes are offered to riders in this event designed for those who don’t fancy tackling a 100-mile monster excursion. There’s still a feedt-station en route, and post-ride food and drink plus the option of a coach-led ride on the 56-mile route.
Sunday, March 4
Puncheur Sportive
Ditchling Recreation Ground, Ditchling, BN6 8TY
65 miles
One of the few sportives that can claim to end with a summit finish – atop the famous Ditchling Beacon on the South Downs in Sussex. The real trick is keeping something in your legs for the final climb.
Sunday, March 11
Sigma Sports Wiltshire Wildcat
Salisbury Racecourse, Netherhampton, Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP2 8PN
30, 61 and 81-mile routes
Wiltshire and the Dorset Downs serve up a cycling feast through quiet lanes and villages. As with all of the sportives at this time of year, the weather can provide as much of a challenge as the scenery.