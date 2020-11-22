Sunday Trading: big tech discounts on Garmin, Suunto, GoPro, Rotor and 4iiii

With Black Friday literally round the corner, retailers like Wiggle are amping up the deals. For this final Black Friday edition of Sunday Trading we’ve found the best deals around on hardware: computers, power meters, GoPros and GPS watches are all here.
The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience of testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know a good deal when we see one.
With each product is a ‘View Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Garmin Edge 1030 cycle computer at Wiggle
£499.99 £299.99
Still the lowest price we’ve seen on this premium Garmin unit. With its large screen, detailed mapping, barometric altimeter, an array of fitness metrics and data tracking, the Garmin 1030 does it all.
Suunto 9 GPS multisport watch at Wiggle
£449 £269.99
This deal equates to 39 per cent off – an amazing saving on a super powerful device. The Suunto 9 has up to 80 different sport modes, wrist-based heart rate monitor, GPS tracking and Bluetooth connectivity.
Garmin Edge 130
£149.99 £99.99 from Amazon
Small, compact GPS computer with a big functionality, the Garmin Edge 130 has a 1.8in screen that’s easy to read. We included it in our Editor’s Choice selection of best products in 2018.
Garmin Vector 3S single sided power meter from Wiggle
£439 £374.99
The single-sided pedal-based power meter from Garmin is super easy to install and swap between bikes and accurate to +/- 1% – and we haven’t seen it at a better price than this.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS watch from Currys PC World
£219.99 £149.99
The Vivoactive 3 tracks your sporting activities and also your sleep and stress. It has a high resolution touchscreen and is Garmin Pay ready. This price is the lowest we’ve found and has a price match guarantee.
GoPro Hero 9 bundle from GoPro £529.98 £329.98
This pretty incredible deal direct from GoPro includes the camera, magnetic swivel clip, floating hand grip, spare battery. You also get a case and a 32GB SD card – so get out there and get filming.
Rotor INpower Flow MAS power meter from Chain Reaction Cycles
£810 £499.99
Pro-level axle-based power meter that comes in 110 and 130BCD spiders and 172.5 or 175mm crank lengths at the moment, but stocks are low at the moment, so we suggest you order forthwith if you don’t want to miss out.
4iiii Ultegra left crankarm power meter from Wiggle
£349 £314
Adding mere grams to the weight of your bike compared with other power meters, the 4iiii-equipped Ultegra crank on sale here is the R8000 version. The power meter pod runs off a coin cell battery that gives it 100+ hours of runtime.