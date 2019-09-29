Sunday Trading: winter ready deals on smart turbos and Castelli kit

It’s been a busy week in cycling – with the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire almost dominating our every waking moment. Oh, and in case you haven’t noticed, it’s been really really wet.

Amid all the World Champs fever and rainbow celebrations, we’ve taken a little time out to bring you this week’s edition of Sunday Trading – with deals on all the gear you need to (pretty much) stay warm and dry if you’re riding outside, or to keep fit pedalling inside if that floats your boat.

Up to 30% off Castelli clothing

The Castelli scorpion is usually a pretty good indication of quality. In fact, we’ve been on winter club runs where every rider was wearing at least one item from the brand.

Right now, you can get up to 30% off the kit at Evans Cycles. With winter weather already here, it seems, stocking up on some of the best performing wet weather gear is a very good idea.

Suggested deals:

Castelli Idro Pro Jacket – was £335, now £234 (see at Competitive Cyclist for $299.96)

Castelli Men’s Perfetto Light 2 – was £140 now from £76 (see at Competitive Cyclist for $94.97)

Castelli Women’s Perfetto Softshell Jacket – was £180 now from £103 (see at Competitive Cyclist for $149.95)

See deals up to 30% off at Evans Cycles

Cycleops H2 Direct Drive Smart Trainer – was £1000 now £624.99

Wind and rain may be on the cards, but there’s no reason that should affect your fitness. A smart trainer will allow you to connect with apps and push your capacity all year long!

The H2 (Hammer, version 2) comes with an epic 20lb flywheel, allowing you to put out the big watts (up to 2,000 at 20mpg) whilst keeping noise below 66 decibels (at 20mph).

Power readings are accurate to +/- 2 per cent and you can mimic climbs as steep as 20 per cent.

Buy now at ProBikeKit for £624.99, or in the US for $1,003.49

Exposure Diablo Mk9 Rechargeable Front Light – was £209.95 now £159.95

The clocks change on Sunday, October 27. They go back an hour – so we will get an extra 60 minutes shut eye – but it means it’ll be dark earlier, too.

The Exposure Diablo is a “seeing” light, it puts out 1,500 lumens, though has several modes so you can turn it down.

Battery life is 24 hours on the lowest mode, 60 minutes on the highest, with an indicator light to show you when you’re in danger. You can mount the light on your helmet or handlebars, and it weighs in at 120g.

Buy now at Rutland Cycling for £159.95 or at Competitive Cyclist for $255.42

Garmin Edge 520 Cycle Computer – was £280, now £180



The Garmin Edge 520 is still a hot favourite among cyclists – it collects the basic data (speed, elevation, duration, calories) as well as training info via connected readers (power, cadence, heart rate).

There’s a few handy extras, such as V02 testing, FTP testing, and the ability to connect to Strava and see live segment tracking.

Navigation isn’t as sophisticated as the more expensive units, but you can download a route for way-marking, and the 520 is a nice and compact at 4.9 x 7.3cm.

Buy now at Cotswold Outdoor for £180 or at Moosejaw for $249.99

Giant TCR from £1012.99 (save 22%) and Liv Langma from £849.99 (save 41%)



The Giant TCR is the big brand’s all round road racing machine – designed to be light whilst putting the rider into an agressive, aerodynamic position.

Technologies will vary depending upon spec level, but they’ll all come with an oversized bottom bracket and headset bearings to provide plenty of stiffness when you want to accelerate, plus slender seat stays to lend a little rear end compliance.

At time of writing, there’s deals on the Tiagra equipped TCR Advanced 3 (was £1299 now £1012.99) through to the Advanced SL 0 with Dura-Ace (was £7999 now £5,374.99).

See Giant TCR sale at Rutland Cycling here

Raced by riders on the CCC Liv team, including Marianne Vos, the female specific Liv Langma is Giant’s sister brand’s all rounder.

Not only is the machine lightweight (the top end Liv Langma Advance Pro 0 comes in 60g lower than the UCI legal limit, at 6.86kg), it’s also got aero tubing and components to help save more watts – these impressive credentials earned it a place on the 2018 Editor’s Choice awards.

Deals range from the Liv Langma Advanced 2 (was £1448.99, now £849.99) to the Liv Langma Advanced SL 0-Pro (was £7999 now £6,238.99).

See Liv Langma sale at Rutland Cycling here

Cannondale Synapse Carbon Disc Ultegra 2019 Road Bike was £2700 now £1995

The Cannondale Synapse is a bike designed to offer comfort over long days in the saddle, without sacrificing race ready performance. The geometry is relatively upright, but the brand’s ingenious ‘SAVE’ micro-suspension buffers bumps in the road.

This model comes with clearance for tyres up to 32mm, mudguard mounts, hydraulic disc brakes and a Shimano Ultegra groupset.

At time of writing, there’s models from a size 51cm to 58cm.

Buy now at Evans Cycles for £1995

Shopping in the US? Up to 45% off bikes at Wiggle, with an extra 10% off code until Tuesday October 3.

More deals….

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99 / $479.99

Exposure Flash front light from Evans Cycles was £36.70 now £24

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £12.50

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Fizik Superlight Tacky bar tape was £26.99 now from £4.99 or at Wiggle US for $10.99

Schwalbe One tubeless tyre was £49.99 now £23.99

Fenwicks bike cleaner 1 litre was £7.99 now £3 or at Wiggle USA for $15.95

Oakley Flight Jacket Black Organe Prizm from Evans Cycles was £185 now £92

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too..