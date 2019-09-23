Tech of the week: lube choice and underfuelling

Wet lubes and larger kids’ bikes

With wetter weather on its way, we’ve taken a look at the pros and cons of wet and dry lubes and talked to the experts to get their opinions.

You’ll want something tough on the drivetrain of the latest Black Mountain children’s bikes. The UK brand has just announced 18 inch and 20 inch wheel bikes, designed to grow to fit kids between five and eight years old.

With the World Championships around the corner, we’ve ridden the courses: watch our roll through of the key sections. We’ve also got route maps, schedules, start lists and a TV guide.

We’ve also told you how to get yourself to the top and conquer that Surrey icon, Box Hill. And with the Vuelta a Espana finishing last week, we’ve had a wash-up of the race, rating each team’s performance.

Have you overdone it this summer?

If you are beginning to think it’s time to ease off a bit, now that autumn is round the corner, have a look at our list of signs that you might just have overdone it a bit over the summer months.

And we’ve reported on a study that suggests that a third of competitive cyclists are under-fuelling, with a risk to their health and their cycling performance, with hormonal changes resulting from not putting back enough to keep fit.

Or spare a thought for Hannah Dines. Her saddle sores became so severe that she underwent surgery to alleviate the problem.

Deals this week have been on energy and recovery foods and shiny new wheels.