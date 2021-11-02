Best Black Friday Amazon deals for cyclists

November had finally landed and so have the Amazon Black Friday deals. One of the first retailers to start picking up the pace on discount offers, provides not only a good opportunity to make an early bird saving, but also more chance to find it in your size, colour or version while they still have stock.

Our hub page will be rounding up and sharing all of the best Black Friday cycling deals from across the world wide web, but if you want to get in early here's our pick of the best price cuts from the biggest on-line store.

Best USA Amazon Black Friday Deals

Image Samsung Galaxy Buds, True Wireless Earbuds: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon Just in time for the season of indoor training, these wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds have up to 22 hours of battery life. Compatible with both Android and iOS set ups via Bluetooth, for either speaker only or take advantage of the inbuilt microphone for use with your phone or virtual cycling world. But the best bit is if you forget to charge them overnight, just three minutes charge will give you an hours play time - the perfect workout length. Wireless charging case included. View Deal

Image NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle: $2,199 $1,499 at Amazon A great way to work out at home, and a whole family alternative to the on-line virtual reality cycling games such as Zwift. The $700 saving includes a month iFIT Family membership, which includes live streamed and on-demand workouts for up to 5 users. The automatic trainer includes the rotating HD touch screen, Bluetooth headphone connectivity and dumbbells for a whole body workout on the bike.

View Deal

Image GoPro HERO9 Black: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon The waterproof camera is considered the industry gold standard when it comes to action cameras. The 5K video will create crystal clear images, both film and photo. A front display and rear touch screen make this camera really user friendly, especially when live streaming or using as a webcam and now with a $50 saving. View Deal

Image Google Wifi - AC1200 - Mesh WiFi System, 4500 Sq Ft coverage: £199.99 $149.99 at Amazon The perfect opportunity to fix that ropey wifi connection in the den or garage that drives you mad. From live streaming bike races to logging in to a live Zwift race, prevent the buffering or signal drop out by boosting wifi around your home. View Deal

Image AUZAU 15.6" Ultra Slim Portable Computer Monitor: $209.99 $178.49 at Amazon Ideal for streaming on line indoor cycling platforms. The mini HDMI and Type-C ports make it compatible to connect with your laptop, smartphone, PC and more for a second screen viewing. The two built in speakers make it an easy travel option too. Comes complete with leather adjustable stand cover, screen protector and now a 15% saving. View Deal

Image Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon There's $100 saving to be made on this Fitbit wearable that includes tools to measure heart rate and health, stress levels as well as the usual voice assistance, phone connectivity, GPS and Alexa support. Like a mini PA on your wrist for all the health datasets and now with a 33% price saving. View Deal

Image Fitbit Inspire 2 Health Tracker: $99.95 $59.95 at Amazon If you are something a little more simplistic than the total health tracker of the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch above, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is the perfect option. Set weekly targets to up your activity, with up to 20 different exercise tracking options to choose from. Challenge friends, track heart rate and other fitness data sets via a simple smartphone app. Along with this imoressive 40% price saving, there's one year free trail of Fitbit personal guidance to help you reach your fitness goals. View Deal

Image TOLOCO Massage Gun: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon There's 25% off this whole body massage gun, which is said to relieve muscle fatigue and pain, and aid blood circulation helping you recover from hard efforts on the bike quicker. Choose from twenty speed levels and expect up to four hours of continuous use of this cordless deep massage system. Ten replaceable heads cover specific body parts for an all over system. View Deal

Round up of the best cycling deals across Amazon

While we'll be focusing on the best Black Friday deals from Amazon, there's always great offers to be had which don't get scooped up in the big day but are still worth getting your hands on. Here are our top picks:

Image Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS cycling computer: $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon This is a great price for this pocket sized powerful GPS bike computer. Featuring GPS navigation, it's compatible with smartphones for LiveTrack, GroupTrack, phone notifications, rider to rider messaging and build in incident detection. Live and pre-loaded Strava segments will flash up and all your data sets live streamed and saved for performance monitoring. The $70 saving is down to it's pre-owned status, but comes with a Amazon Renewed Guarantee. View Deal

Image SHIMANO SH-51 SPD Cleat Set: $21.99 $14.91 at Amazon A cheekly little seven doller saving to be had on a cycling tool kit staple. With many of us turning to more off road adventures as the winter kicks in, the chances are you'll get through at least one pair of cleats. At this price these SPD cleats are worth grabbing as spares for when you need them most. View Deal

Image Gore Wear C5 GORE-TEX Active Jacket: $220 $165 at Amazon The highly regarded GORE C5 has up to a hefty 37% discount on certain sizes at the moment, saving you over $80 off the list price. Wind and water proof, but still highly breathable, the extended rear flap on the jacket means that it will soon become a wardrobe staple for any cyclist. The red and black version has the best deals, but you can still save up to 25% on the black and neon yellow, as pictured. View Deal

Image SHIMANO Ultegra PD-R8000 Pedals: $199.99 $144.99 at Amazon The much loved Ultegra pedals with the lightweight carbon composite and stainless steel body currently has a $55 saving at Amazon. Considered to be good enough for the pro riders thanks to it's durability and excellent power transfer performance. Adjustable tension settings make these a win for all cyclists. View Deal

Image GORE WEAR Men's Thermo C5 Cycling Jacket: $220 $144.40 at Amazon This is a real hot potato with the deal just on for a limited time. There's up to $75.60 saving to be had (size and color depending) on this highly regarded winter cycling jacket from GORE. The C5 Thermo jacket features the brands own GORE-TEX INFINIUM with WINDSTOPPER fabrics, making it fully windproof and highly water-resistant, while remaining extremely breathable. A winter riding companion to be sure of. View Deal

Best UK Amazon Black Friday Deals

The sad news for folk in the UK is that the pre Black Friday deals are yet to land from Amazon, but watch this space for incoming offers as we'll be sharing the best as soon as they arrive.

In the mean time, here's our pick of the best cycling deals from Amazon at the moment.

Image Altura Men's Firestorm Jacket: £79.99 £27.99 at Amazon The perfect jacket for commuting in the UK and now with 65% saving to be had. Highly reflective, water and wind proof, the Firestorm jacket from Altura is a jacket that will get a lot of wear year round. Capable of packing down in to a rear pocket, the more relaxed cut also makes it a good option for popping on over non-cycling attire for the shorter rides around town. View Deal

Image Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer: £259.99 £207.07 at Amazon The tried and tested GPS bike computer is much loved by the folk here at Cycling Weekly finding it user friendly and a simpler format than some of the higher end Garmin units. Navigate, record rides, see instant dynamic data sets, and performance monitoring in this small but perfectly formed unit. The 20% saving, get's you just over £50 off the RRP, a deal not to miss. View Deal

Image Muc-Off 8 In1Bike Cleaning Kit: £39.99 £26.99 at Amazon The perfect gift bundle for any cyclist. Containing all you need to keep their bike clean and running smoothly, with cleaning solutions, cleaning tools and finish off with a protector spray. Easy to use, means that the receiver might even clean your bike as a thank you. View Deal

Image GORE WEAR Men's Thermo Cycling bib tights with seat pad: £99.99 £80.45 at Amazon There's up to 20% off the GORE bib tights for men on Amazon at the moment, size dependant. Featuring a soft fleecy liner and the highly regarded GORE WindStopper fabric at the front to provide protection where it's most needed. Ideal for keeping you warm during all your winter riding. View Deal

Image POC Octal MIPS cycling Helmet: £180 £132.48 at Amazon The Octal MIPS unisex helmet comes from the same brand as the much loved POC Ventral SPIN helmet. Known for it's quirkier looks, the brand has an almost cult following, with fans repeadly purchasing it's practical and high performance head gear. Coming with the industry gold standard of helmet safety, MIPS, the £47.52 or 26% saving, size depending, is a deal worth grabbing. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: when will they be avaliable?

Black Friday officially lands on November 27, when stores and on line retailers drop prices the day after Thanks Giving, and ahead of the Christmas rush. The advent of Cyber Monday, November 29, had seen this price drop period extended to a long weekend, but the reality now is that much of November gets a spread of decent discounts.

We're often privy to the up and coming deals on Amazon, so will be sure to keep you posted on this page and our main Black Friday hub page of all the best cycling deals to be scooped up. If you want to be first in line, then bookmark our page along with Amazon.com Black Friday pages.

What is Black Friday?

As mentioned above, Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanks Giving, and is a relatively new concept in the UK. It's a similar to the UK's Boxing day sales, but is a pre-Christmas sale to grab some impressive discounts ahead of the festive season.

It's also the last payday for many consumers before the big gift giving event, so it's a great opportunity to make the money stretch as far a possible.

We've included lots of hints and tips on how to get the most out of the event, including how not to spend and what not to buy on our Black Friday cycling deals hub, so head over for a read to make sure you are totally in the know.