Best Black Friday bike helmet deals: Savings on Specialized, Giro, Oakley

Black Friday is well underway and deals are coming out left right and centre with cycling retailers fully signing up to the price-cut party, so what better time to buy yourself the most important bit of protection out there.

We think a good cycling helmet is a must for any cyclist as most of us here at CyclinG Weekly have had an off where our lid has taken the brunt of an impact.

We've searched through all the biggest cycling retailers to find some of the very best helmet deals out there, so read on! And if you want more than a helmet then head on over to our main Black Friday Bikes Deals page where we've found more then 100 brilliant bargains!

Best Black Friday bike helmet deals USA

Oakley ARO5 MIPS Helmet: $250 Oakley ARO5 MIPS Helmet: $250 $144.73 at REI Save 42%. Designed to be aero and slick so air simply flows over without too much interruption, the ARO5 is also a very good looking helmet with the choice of five colours to choose from. A huge saving on a superb helmet.

MET Manta Road Cycle Helmet: $245.34 MET Manta Road Cycle Helmet: $245.34 $85.87 at Wiggle Save 64%. This helmet claims to save an incredible 10 watts when travelling at 50km/h! No wonder Tadej Pogačar has won two Tours de France with it on.

Giro Aether MIPS helmet: $350 Giro Aether MIPS helmet: $350 $150 at Jenson Save 57%. This helmet is all about being light to give you advantage when the road goes skywards. Every little helps when you're on the climbs with the Aether also aiming to be breathable in those hot summer days in the hills.

HJC Furion: $245.34 HJC Furion: $245.34 $95.40 at Wiggle Save 61%. After years in the world of motorsport, HJC have joined the cycling leagues with some superb helmets with WorldTour teams Lotto-Soudal and Israel Start-Up Nation already taking up the brand.

Bontrager Specter WaveCel Helmet: $150 Bontrager Specter WaveCel Helmet: $150 $109.93 at REI Save 27%. This is something that, if you like it, you should hurry! The Specter has been discontinued so this is your last chance to buy a new one. Suitable for all areas of cycling it is exceptionally safe with Boa closure system protecting you.

Oakley AR03 Helmet: $208.54 Oakley AR03 Helmet: $208.54 $89.96 at Wiggle Save 56%. Oakley's answer to the lightweight helmet is the AR03. Coming in just white or black it is beautifully simple. Boa FS1-1 360-degree fit system as well as MIPS brain protection system makes it a very safe helmet.

Bell Stratus MIPS helmet: $170 Bell Stratus MIPS helmet: $170 $102 at Jenson Save 40%. This is Bell's go anywhere do anything helmet, stylist and brightly coloured it's not only a beauty of a helmet but also safe with MIPS as well as superb ventilation and sweat guide pad to pull the sweat away from your eyes.

HJC Ibex Road Cycling Helmet: $306.68 HJC Ibex Road Cycling Helmet: $306.68 $138 at Wiggle Save 55%. A huge saving on HJC's top grade helmet. The Ibex is aerodynamic and light, unlike the antelope it is named after. Not only that, it is exceptionally strong meaning it should give you the needed protection and more if you crash.

Specialized Echelon II MIPS: $90 Specialized Echelon II MIPS: $90 $34.95 at Jenson Save 61%. One of Specialized lower bracket helmets, the Echelon II is still a sleek looking helmet with comfort and ventilation being so good it is likened to helmets double the price and more! So with this Black Friday price tag, it's simply a must!

Best Black Friday bike helmet deals UK

£153 Oakley ARO3 Helmet: £153 £66 at Wiggle Save 56%. Oakley's answer to the lightweight helmet is the AR03. Coming in just white or black it is beautifully simple. Boa FS1-1 360-degree fit system as well as MIPS brain protection system makes it a very safe helmet.

£250 Specialized S-Works Evade II ANGI MIPS: £250 £199.99 at Tredz Save 20%. Specialized top of the range aero helmet. Worthy of the S-Works naming, the Evade II is made to cut through the air as smoothly as possible. But, there's more! Even with a mostly closed casing, this helmet provides plenty ventilation and is very light so it can be used anywhere.

£210 Bell Z20 Aero MIPS: £210 £120 at Sigma Sport Save 43%. Can you think of any other helmet that looks quite as spectacular as the Z20? The one in the picture gives a burst of colour to the grey but you can go full stealth with an all black shell or maybe and all white one. These helmets scream aero from the hills and are a brilliant buy and this price.

£199.99 Bontrager XXX WaveCel: £199.99 £139 at Evans Cycles Save £59.99. These helmets are all about safety and, to be honest, looking quite funky. You have a choice of bright red or bright yellow. But the safety aspect is unmatched, this has Bontrager's own WaveCel protection which, according to them is 48x more effective than standard foam helmets in preventing concussions caused by common cycling accidents.

Synthe MIPS Helmet: £209.99 Giro Synthe MIPS Helmet: £209.99 £104.99 at ChainReactionCycles Save up to 50%. Aerodynamic, safe, cooling and one of the cooler looking designs out there, the Synthe is a fine buy and with this mighty Black Friday discount you should think long and hard about taking up.

£149.99 Endura Pro SL: £149.99 £94.99 at Tredz Save 37%. Ventilation and safety come up once again as the key aspects of the design with huge vents revealing a Koroyd mesh inner shell as well as tubing to give you increased protection and better airflow.

Abus Stormchaser: £129.99 Abus Stormchaser: £129.99 £79.49 at ProBikeKit Save £50.50. One of the bullet points that's usually high up for this helmet that is actually a great feature is ponytail compatibility, sounds silly but that is incredibly useful for those of you with longer hair. It also has the standard lightweight, safe as houses design.

£240 Specialized S-Works Prevail II Vent ANGI Mips: £240 £189 at Tredz Save 21%. Want to wear the same helmet as Deceuninck - Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe do when hitting the Alps or the Ardennes? This is the time to buy with a lovely discount on their S-Workz Prevail.