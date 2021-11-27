Best Cyber Monday Garmin deals 2021: GPS bike computers, power meters & smartwatches reduced

With Garmin one of the most sought after brands in cycling, with their GPS computers, power meter pedals and smartwatches, getting a discount is also extremely welcome, especially from this leading sport tech brand.

Best Cyber Monday Garmin Edge Cycling Computer deals: USA

Image Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer: $710.99 $626.49 at ProBikeKit Save $84.50. Almost the crème de la crème of the Edge range, the 1030 Plus has all you need and more including a fully customisable display as well as important things like turn-by-turn maps, huge screen, 48 hour battery and more.

Garmin Edge 830 GPS cycling computer dirt bundle: $546.99 Garmin Edge 830 GPS cycling computer dirt bundle: $546.99 $479.99 at ProBikeKit Save $67. Just below the top tier of the Edge range, the 830 is a great GPS computer for your bike. But in this cool bundle you get the joys of a road and MTB mount with Edge remote and silicon casing, everything you need, really.

Garmin Edge 830 GPS Cycling Computer: Garmin Edge 830 GPS Cycling Computer: $478.49 $428.99 at ProBikeKit Save $49.50. If you are looking for just the Garmin Edge 830 bike computer, then the, very nearly, $100 saving is a deal not to miss. It's one of our most favourites bike GPS units on the market, with all the best bits of the Edge 1030, but in a more down to earth practical version.

Garmin Edge 530 GPS cycling computer: $300 Garmin Edge 530 GPS cycling computer: $300 $249.99 at Rei Save $17% on this quality bike computer from Garmin, which is a slimmed down version of the Edge 830. Capable of tracking and monitoring all your ride data stats, including navigation, power, as well as the usual ride breakdown info, but just without all the connectivity or touchscreen.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus GPS cycling Computer: $199.99 Garmin Edge 130 Plus GPS cycling Computer: $199.99 $149.90 at Jenson Save 25%. A no frills option from Garmin get's you the small, but perfectly formed Edge 130Plus. Weighing just 34g, it's capable of providing all your ride data, including power and heart rate, and turn by turn navigation. There's no touchscreen, and the black and white 1.8" is on the small side, but if you're after something pared back, then this $45 saving makes this a great deal.

Best Cyber Monday Garmin Edge Cycling Computer deals: UK

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer: £519.99 Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer: £519.99 £457.99 at ProBikeKit Save £62. This is a nice chunk off a top quality product from Garmin. The Edge 1030 Plus pièce de résistance of the cycling computer world.

Garmin Edge 830 GPS cycling computer: £400 Garmin Edge 830 GPS cycling computer: £400 £296.00 at Amazon Save 26%. Garmin deals seem to have found a good home on Amazon with this hefty discount on the Edge 830 with it's 20 hour battery life and on-screen live maps of your routes. A real top buy.

Garmin Edge 830 GPS cycling computer performance bundle: £429.99 Garmin Edge 830 GPS cycling computer performance bundle: £429.99 £371.49 at ProBikeKit Save £58. Yes, we have already featured the 830. However, this is a bundle deal that also gives you a Garmin heart rate monitor as well as well as two mounts.

Garmin Edge 1030 GPS cycling computer: £499.99 Garmin Edge 1030 GPS cycling computer: £499.99 £439.99 at Rutland Cycles Save £60. Much like the 1030 Plus, this is a top quality cycling computer. The plus does have a few more bells and whistles, but this is one of the best in the business. Syncing to your phone can be very important with a feature that tells you when you're being rang.

Garmin Edge 530 GPS cycling computer: £259.99 Garmin Edge 530 GPS cycling computer: £259.99 £199.99 at Wiggle Save £50. One of the mid-range models in the edge line of cycling computers from Garmin. While you do miss some of the big features on the 1030 and other higher ranked products in the line-up, the 530 still has live maps and local navigation abilities.

Garmin Edge 130 GPS cycling computer: £169.99 Garmin Edge 130 GPS cycling computer: £169.99 £99.99 at Amazon Save £70. This nice little discount on Garmin's most basic bike computer is a good little find. While it may be small and not have all the features of the bigger, pricier computers, it still definitely does the job brilliantly.

Cyber Monday deals on Garmin Vector Power Meters: USA

Garmin Vector 3 double sided power meter pedals: $1079.99 Garmin Vector 3 double sided power meter pedals: $1079.99 $727.99 at ProBikeKit Save $352. The latest in Garmin's power meter pedals, the Vector 3 is a brilliant bit of kit that has very accurate data (+/-1%). This means you can train both legs to be equally as strong.

Cyber Monday deals on Garmin Vector Power Meters: UK

Garmin Vector 3 double sided power meter pedals: £789.99 Garmin Vector 3 double sided power meter pedals: £789.99 £545.99 at ProBikeKit Save £244. This is a corker of a product on a great deal. If you want to know more about your power balance between both legs on the bike these pedals are vital for just that. The sensors give data to an accuracy of one per cent either side.

Cyber Monday deals on Garmin smartwatches: USA

Garmin Instinct watch: $299.99 Garmin Instinct watch: $299.99 $163 at Amazon Save 46%. The Military standard GPS is more than your average GPS watch as it features three axis compass and multiple global navigation satellite systems. Use with your smartphone or on it's own to stay connected and on track. Measures all fitness data, turn by turn navigation and track back, so you never get lost off grid again.

Garmin Forerunner 745 multisport watch: $546.99 Garmin Forerunner 745 multisport watch: $546.99 $481.49 at ProBikeKit Save $65.50. The classic multisport watch for those of us who dabble in other sport off the bike. Contains all the usual fitness tracking, including the ablity to pre-programme workouts, and record races thanks to it's multi-satellite system support, as well as pairing with your phone, play music etc.

$820.49 Garmin Fenix 6S Pro GPS watch: $820.49 $700.99 at ProBikeKit Save $119.50. Rugged enough to endure multiple sports and active lifestyles, but subtle enough to be an everyday watch. Packed full of features, GPS navigation, comprehensive fitness metrics, pair with your phone, and even pay at the store with it. This is akin to a personal PA and PT on your wrist.

$199.99 Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon Save $70. Even more refined than the Fenix, is the Garmin Venu, just with slightly less features. It's a holistic system of tracking your body's health and now comes with a $70 saving. Smartphones compatible, for easy connectivity on the move, including call text and social media alerts and contactless payment for cash/ card free transactions. You can even participate in a coached workout or upload your own, when sync'ed with the Garmin Connect app.

Cyber Monday deals on Garmin smartwatches: UK

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Running GPS Watch: £349.99 Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Running GPS Watch: £349.99 £185 at Wiggle Save up to £164.99. Something that you may not think would apply to cycling and more to running, but no! you can use the Forerunner 645 for cycling, swimming and more. With it's built in heart rate monitor it also keeps readings of how you are physically too. Also, a great discount on such a versatile product.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Garmin accessories

Cyber Monday deals on Garmin accessories: USA

Garmin Charge Power Pack: Garmin Charge Power Pack: $129.99 $116.99 at Western Bike Works Save 10%. This brilliant bit of kit is for the Edge 1030 and is an external charger that can add up to 24 hours extra battery to your device. Locked into the bottom of your Edge 1030 stem, it is secure and can charge as you ride. Perfect, right!?

Garmin Varia UT800 Smart Headlight: $149.99 Garmin Varia UT800 Smart Headlight: $149.99 $99.99 at Jenson USA Save 33%. This is an extremely clever bit of kit. The Varia UT800 can connect to you Edge GPS devise and depending on the speed you travel the further or closer the light will shine. Very limited time deal.

Cyber Monday deals on Garmin accessories: UK

Garmin HRM-Duel: £59.99 Garmin HRM-Duel: £59.99 £49 at Amazon Save 18%. Ideal for really squeezing everything out of your training, a heart rate monitor that can connect to your phone via Bluetooth as well as to Zwift and other similar apps with ANT+, this is a great buy and a nice price.

£12.99 Garmin Edge 830 silicone case: £12.99 £9.00 at Evans Cycles Save £3.99. Designed specifically for the Edge 830, the silicone case provides an additional layer of protection for your cycling computer. Easily removable and waterproof, there are even several colours to choose from, which make it stand out when there are several on the table at the café.

Garmin Varia UT800 Smart Front Headlight: £149.99 Garmin Varia UT800 Smart Front Headlight: £149.99 £116.65 at Wiggle Save 19%. The auto adjusting headlight varies the lumen output depending on the speed you are travelling, with a claimed dazzling 800 lumen for a max run time of 1.5hrs. The light can also be controlled wirelessly from your compatible Garmin Edge computer for optimal performance and battery life conservation.

