Nice to meet you all!

I would like to extend a big thank you to all those who made our inaugural sportive such a success at the weekend. It was great to be joined by so many friendly riders for a sociable potter around the Surrey lanes on Sunday morning.

In my case it was probably just a little too leisurely with a flattish 33 miles taking almost three and a half hours.

To be fair, much of that time was spent off the bike and I can boast an intake of pretty much every cake and energy bar ever invented, plus several bananas and even more sausage rolls. The fun ride lived up to its title and it featured the largest office contingent.

Others, including Michael Hutchinson and Yanto Barker, took things a little more seriously in the 77-miler where we were joined by two on-duty police officers, probably a first for any British sportive.

The plan was for them to get an insider’s view of a sportive, how the riders behaved but more importantly for us, the response of other road users.

Our route took in mainly the quietest lanes but you’re always going to encounter a few idiot motorists, only this time there were two officers on hand to witness it so, gratifyingly, two drivers were reported for ‘behaving inappropriately around cyclists’.

It was a positive step in the right direction and we are looking forward to greater local police cooperation that could be rolled out nationally.

Robert Garbutt is editor of Cycling Weekly