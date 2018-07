Cycling Weekly is sad to announce that Johnny Helms died in hospital this morning after a short illness. He was 85.

Helms was proud to be Cycling Weekly‘s longest-serving contributor, after overtaking illustrator Frank Patterson in 2004.

Helms’ cartoons have delighted readers for over 63 years and he served under seven editors of the magazine. His first cartoon was published on February 6, 1946.

Helms was a member of Warrington Road Club and formerly club president.



