Tweets of the week: Miguel Angel Lopez, Israel Cycling Academy, Ivan Cortina and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week



As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from British Cycling, footballer Moussa Konate, and Darwin Atapuma.

1. Education First put their riders to work

2. Thomas De Gendt has his own pretty sweet Black Friday deals

3. Footballer Moussa Konate needs a bike fit, BADLY

4. Darwin Atapuma puts us all to shame in winter conditions

5. Looks like Miguel Angel Lopez has upgraded his bike for 2019

6. Israel Cycling Academy gets political and shines a spotlight on global warming

7. Alex Dowsett gives a lesson on awkward British greetings (we’ve all been there)

8. British Cycling meets Street Fighter

9. Ivan Cortina appears on chat show – things get weird

10. Filippo Pozzato has an unusual winter training regime…

We’ll back in seven day’s time for more of the best from social media.