Tweets of the week: Laurens ten Dam, Rohan Dennis, Simon Geschke and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week



As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Ian Stannard, Ben Swift and Elinor Barker.

1. Simon, Nairo and Alejandro not impressed one bit by these antics

2. Got to love a mid-Grand Tour interval session

3. Ian’s third tweet of the year holds to a familiar theme

4. Philippe Maertens takes matters into his own hands

5. Being a bearded bike rider has its problems

6. It’s always nice to relive your career highlights

7. Aero is everything

8. Nairo holding stuff is better than expected

9. Cross is coming… but maybe a bit more practise first

10. Grace and style

We’ll back in seven day’s time for more of the best from social media.