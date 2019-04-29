This week’s best bikes from ‘Rate My Bike’ – Lotus 110, Colnago C60 and more

Whether it be be the latest piece of tech to roll off the factory line or a vintage racer that has been brought back to life, we all love to look after, improve, and at times show off our pride and joy.

Cycling Weekly has now created the platform for you to showcase your bikes, no matter its age, no matter its condition we want to see!

>>> This week’s best bikes from ‘Rate My Bike’ – Pinarello F10-K, 1983 Bianchi Speciallisma and more

Each week we will collate a selection of the best rated bikes for our best bike feature, with the highest rated bike winning ‘bike of the week.’

So don’t be shy, join the ‘Rate My Bike’ Facebook group and get involved.

1. Bobby Jimenez’s Cervélo S3

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Slickness personified.

2. Lotus 110 Club’s… Lotus 110

Don’t really expect them to send in anything else.

3. Joe Barr’s 1986 Commonwealth Games bronze medal winning bike now owned by Ashley Keep

Not sure how Ashley came into possession of Barr’s machine, but it is all original set up except the stem which was changed at a later date.

4. Peter Jan Kragt’s Giant TCR Advanced 1.

This is a bike that Goldmember from Austin Powers would be proud of, after Peter added new saddle to colour match the bike.

5. Mark Herring’s Wilier Cento 1 air

A Willier on wood.

6. John Hayden’s Bianchi Centenario 1985

The way the bottle slots into this bottle cage and the celeste coloured toe straps and pump are some the most satisfying things I’ve ever seen on a bike.

7. Alex Whitehall’s Pinarello F8

Seeing as Alex calls this a ‘cheeky cafe bike’, we wonder what his race bike is!

8. Tim Collins’ Boardman SLS 9.0

Tim has enjoyed the last five years with his Boardman, hopefully there are many more to come.

9. Mark Herring’s wife’s Cipollini

Maybe she was a little too shy to post it herself, but this complete eBay build with Ultegra groupset; FSA SL-K crankset, Deda bars and stem and hope wheelset is a thing of beauty.

10. And this week’s Bike of the Week is Simon Hill’s Colnago C60

With Dura-Ace Di2, Zipp 404s, handlebar and stem and Quarq chainset. You can’t really argue as to why Simon’s Colnago collated the most likes this week.

Let us know what your think of the latest uploads and don’t forget to send us your own pictures on our ‘Rate My Bike’ page on Facebook and you could see it featured here next week.