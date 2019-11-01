Black Friday 2019 cycling deals: offers on smart trainers, lights, bikes and more

The Black Friday sales can present a fine hunting ground for anyone after a good deal on a bike, discounted cycling clothing or an offer on a piece of technology such as a GPS cycling computer or helmet camera.

A shopping weekend with origins in America, Black Friday sales traditionally hit stores online and on the high street on the final Friday of November – the last pay day before Christmas. However, the goal posts seem to move annually.

With deals now dropping from the beginning of November until the end, we’ll be updating this page with the hottest offers we can find, to help make sure you find the best deals.

When is Black Friday 2019?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday November 29 – but deals began emerging on November 1.

Cyber Monday will be on Monday December 2.

Black Friday Deals 2019 – the best offers so far

The discounting has began! Whilst some retailers have gone all out and called their sale a ‘Black Friday’ special (like Chain Reaction Cycles), others are referring to a ‘Black Ticket Event’ (like Tredz) and some are just having a plain old sale (with black banners, alla Wiggle).

Regardless what they’ve called it, we’ve collected the best offers we can find, and will keep updating this page throughout the month.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, check out our dedicated deals pages.

You’ll notice that all the deals include a ‘buy now’ link. By clicking on this link we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you buy a product. This does not affect the amount you pay.

Tacx Neo 2 Smart Trainer – was £1199.99 now £899.99

Read more: Tacx Neo smart turbo review

Smart turbo trainers have pretty much changed the face of indoor cycling in the last few years, albeit with the help of assorted apps.

The Tacx Neo 2 comes with ‘Pedal Stroke Analysis’, measuring power output and position, as well as catering for up to 2,200 watts and replicating 25 per cent climbs.

Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles

Bkool Smart Air Trainer – was £1099 now £699

Read more: BKool releases new ‘game changing’ Smart Air turbo

The BKool Smart Air trainer uses a unique system where the resistance unit is suspended, protecting the bike from torsion and also offering a more realistic ride feel.

The trainer is compatible with training platforms such as Zwift and The Sufferfest, can provide resistance up to 3,000 watts and simulate 25 per cent inclines.

Buy now at Merlin Cycles

FWE Rechargeable Light Set – 80/15 Lumen – was £25, now £15 PLUS UP TO 40% OFF ON ALL LIGHTS

With 80 lumens at the front and 15 at the rear, this set from Evans Cycles’ in-house brand FWE is very much designed to suit the needs of those commuting on lit streets. USB charging adds convenience, and these last from 1.5 hours to 12 (front) and 2 to 25 (rear) hours depending upon the mode in use.

If they’re not up your street, there’s a selection of deals across the range.

Fulcrum Racing Quattro Carbon 40mm clincher road wheelset with tyres and tubes – was £1099 now £409.99

Read more: Fulcrum Racing Quattro Carbon wheels review

A real all-rounder of a race wheel designed to find a balance between light weight (155g), aerodynamics (40mm rim) and resilience (18/21 spoke count).

These rim brake wheels come with a carbon braking surface, and there’s a brand new set of Continental GP 4000s II tyres plus tubes thrown in.

Admittedly, the tyres aren’t the newest on offer, having been replaced by the GP 5000 rubber – but we were rolling on the 4000s for a decade with no complaint!

Buy now at Tredz

Continental Race 28 Inner Tube 700c, 20-25mm – was £8.99, now £2.99

Ok, so inner tubes might not be the most exciting item in the world, but they are essential for most riders (even those running tubeless might want an emergency rubber in the back pocket!).

These Conti tubes are for road wheels, and suit tyres 20 to 25mm wide. Stocking up ahead of winter seems like a good idea to us.

Buy now at Merlin Cycles

MET Trenta Road Bike Helmet – was £219.99 now £141

Read more: MET Trenta review

A popular helmet at Cycling Weekly, the Trenta from MET is designed to offer some aero advantage (7 per cent over a standard lid) whilst still providing plenty of ventilation.

It’s super comfy too, only 30% of the shell touches the rider’s head reducing temperature build up.

Buy now at Merlin Cycles

Castelli Men’s Perfetto Convertible Cycling Jacket – was £220, now £154

Read more: Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey review

The Perfetto is designed to offer protection from wind and rain whilst still being breathable – ideal for those want to train hard in less than ideal conditions.

This version is convertible, meaning the long sleeves can be removed, creating the perfect option almost year round.

Buy men’s Perfetto now at Wiggle

Castelli Women’s Perfetto Jersey Long Sleeve – was £180, now £117

Made from Gore Windstopper X-Lite Plus fabric, this lightweight layer offers total wind protection alongside a water repellent finish, with a close to skin fit.

Buy women’s Perfestto now at Wiggle

Giant TCR Advanced 1 Disc 2019 road bike – was £1999 now £1349

Read more: Giant TCR 1 review and Giant TCR range explained

The Giant TCR is the lightweight climbing bike from the Taiwanese manufacturer, featuring a chassis built up from advanced grade carbon with the brand’s famous OverDrive steerer.

This disc brake spec comes with Giant’s own Conduct SL hydraulic system, paired with shifting from Shimano Utegra. The Giant PR-2 wheelset is tubeless ready and the hoops come fitted with Giant Gavia AC1 tubeless tyres.

Buy now at Tredz

Cannondale Synapse Carbon Disc Tiagra 2019 road bike – was £1800 now £1045 PLUS UP TO 40% OFF CANNONDALE SYNAPSE RANGE

Read more: Cannondale Synapse review and Cannondale bikes range

An endurance ready geometry that doesn’t sacrifice nippy handling, the Synapse is a long term favourite.

SAVE tech reduces vibrations, alongside the 28c Vittoria Zaffiro tyres. The groupset on this model is Shimano Tiagra, with hydraulic disc brakes. However, if you’re looking for a different spec, Evans Cycles has reductions across the Cannondale Synapse 2019 range.

Buy now at Evans Cycles for £1045, or see reductions of up to 40% across the Cannondale Synapse family

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving (which in 2019 is November 28), and is traditionally seen as the start of the Christmas shopping season, with high street retailers opening their doors at the crack of dawn and offering big discounts for shoppers who have set their alarm clocks.

For consumers and retailers in the UK, Black Friday is a recent phenomenon, but it has been going strong the United States for decades. In fact, the origins can be traced back to the 1950s in none other than Philadelphia, USA.

Amazon launched the concept in the UK in 2010, with Asda joining the party in 2013.

The rise of internet shopping has allowed the Black Friday tradition to spread throughout the world, with the UK’s bike retailers like Wiggle, Decathlon, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles, and Ribble Cycles all getting caught up in the scramble to get shoppers to part with their cash.

The idea may have been originally to entice shoppers to buy their gifts from one retailer over another, but shoppers are now just as likely to be grabbing a bargain for themselves as for a friend or loved one.

In previous years, all of the major retailers have got on board with the festive sales, most of them championing a handful of flagship deals, with plenty more general sale offers available as well. Smaller brands are often seen offering free services, post and packaging, or accessories on top of key items.

Is Black Friday really ‘a thing’ in the UK?

The simple answer is yes.

In 2017, it was online retailers who scooped in the most cash via offering shocking discouts: £1.4 billion was spent in online sales in the UK – up 11.7 per cent on last year, according to online retailers trade body IMRG. The high street didn’t do as well, with footfall down 3.6 per cent according to analysis firm Springboard.

In the four days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2016, the British public spent £5.8 billion – that’s a 15 per cent increase on spending in the same period in 2015. Black Friday was bigger online in 2016, with £2.8 billion of the sales being processed on the web – 20 per cent more than the shopping seen in 2015.

Where can I find the best Black Friday bike deals?

Last year, all the major cycling retailers followed the same pattern demonstrated by the major retailers – with big deals in tech, as well as discounts on bikes.

The end of year placement of the sale period means it’s useful for retailers to boost their 2019 sales, and also helps them to shift 2019 stock in order to make space in their warehouses for 2019 bikes – so we can expect to see similar trends this year.

When will these Black Friday bike deals be available?

Different retailers take different approaches to what is the busiest shopping day of the year, so Black Friday bike deals won’t necessarily become available at 00:01 on November 23.

Some retailers will publish their plans in advance, with everything from countdowns to the launch, to announcements on social media and daily deals drip fed through the month.

We’ll update this page as deals are announced, too – picking out the very best offers as well as outlining the sales plans publicised by an array of retailers – so keep checking back for new and updated offers.

Black Friday sale shopping tips

When Black Friday 2017 really kicks off, you can expect to be bombarded with deals and offers from every angle. It’s easy to be tempted into making impulse purchases, resulting in an overspend that leaves you feeling unfulfilled – but with a little careful planning you can make sure you enter December having made genuine savings that leave you with a glowing halo and a healthy bank balance.

Here are our tips for Black Friday sale shopping success…

Be well informed

A handful of retailers will remain completely silent about the details of their Black Friday sale until the actual day. Most will drip feed information, giving you a chance to prepare for your shopping in advance. Here’s how to stay informed:

Sign up to mailing lists: A plague that you avoid most of the year, ahead of Black Friday it’s actually a really good idea to subscribe to the mailing lists of major retailers, as they’ll often send priority invites to view sale stock ahead of the general public

Bookmark this page: Retailers will send us forewarning of their sale offers in the form of press releases – and we’ll publish the information on this page as soon as we’re able

Follow brands and retailers on social media: They will share details with their loyal followers in advance – so click ‘like’ and ‘follow’ to be first in the queue

Weed out the chaff

There will be some excellent and genuine discounts. But there will also be some chaff.

Many retailers will place a Black Friday badge on their general sale tab – adding in a handful of new, mega offers created especially for the occasion.

This means that there will be a few new and genuine deals – often on pieces of tech and bikes – and these will probably be the deals that the retailers are shouting the loudest about via email and on social media. However, there will also be the same pair-of-socks-with-stars-on that was reduced by the same percentage last week.

If you had every intention of buying said pair of socks anyway, knock yourself out – but don’t be fooled into thinking every offer on the Black Friday page is ‘here today, gone tomorrow’.

Write a list and set a budget

Sure, that cycling computer reduced by 70 per cent is mighty tempting. But did you actually want a new cycling computer?

Before you hit the sales, write a list of items that you actually need. Most cyclists have no trouble here. Set yourself a budget for each required purchase – and stick to it. Unless the Shimano Dura Ace Di2 version is just a smidge over your intended spend – in which case we say go for it every time.

Check returns policies

As always, these vary from store to store – but in some cases returns may be limited to 30 days. So if you pick up a gift for someone on Black Friday – November 24 – by Christmas day a return may be out of the question. Though we don’t doubt your gift giving prowess, it’s a good idea to bear this in mind.