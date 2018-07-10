Amazon Prime Day 2018 for cyclists: all you need to know

Amazon Prime Day takes place on Monday July 16 and Tuesday July 17 - and we've got a heads up on the best deals for cyclists

This year marks the fourth annual Amazon Prime Day. Deals will start at midday on Monday July 16, and finish at midnight on Tuesday July 17. Amazon is promising a million deals over the 36 hour period.

Amazon stock items from a selection of big cycling brands – last year we highlighted deals from Garmin, Thule and some great helmet camera offers.

>>> Save £20 on Amazon Prime membership here

We’ll get notification of the deals before they go live – so we’ll be updating this page as the event progresses to help cyclists wade through the offerings to find the best discounts.

Amazon Prime membership

The day is designed to draw attention to the benefits of having an Amazon Prime membership. You don’t need to be part of the special club to gain access to the deals – but members can access early offers already and will get the chance to skip the queue on the day(s).

Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial of membership, which carries benefits such as unlimited one-day delivery, access to Amazon Video (including exclusive shows) and Amazon Music streaming.

Amazon Prime Day: how we’re helping you get the best deals

Amazon Prime day gets busy: in 2016 they saw a traffic spike of 36 per cent. In the UK, shoppers bought 600 Trunki suitcases before breakfast (you know the little ones toddlers try to trip you up with as you wheel your bike bag or box through the airport?)

Deals will disappear when they’re out of stock. We’ve been in touch with Amazon in advance, and will receive notice of the coming deals before they go online – so we’ll trawl through them and bring you direct links to all the cycling related goodies to help make shopping easier.

If you want non-cycling related deals (we can’t think why you’d want to spend your money on anything else..) you can check out our sibling site, Trusted Reviews, for more Amazon Prime Day 2018 offers.

Top tips for getting the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals in 2018

Browsing Amazon for deals is always a bit of a trial – and it might well be even harder on Amazon Prime Day. Here’s our tips to help you navigate the sales…

Bookmark THIS PAGE

Deals will be released every five minutes, and it could all get just a little bit confusing. On this page, we’ll highlight the very best deals. We’ll have an advanced warning – leaving us plenty of time to pick out the best offers.

Write a shopping list

Put pen to paper so that you’re clear on what you actually need before the big day. Don’t be too specific – because you can’t guarantee what’s going to be on offer – but ‘helmet camera’ or ‘gps cycling computer with maps’ will help you to avoid the temptation of splashing out on an extra bike bag that you don’t need.

Bear in mind the price difference when reading reviews

We’ve got hundreds of reviews on our site, and they’re designed to help you decide if a product is right for you.

However, all items are reviewed with the RRP – or price at time of writing – in mind. Therefore, remember when reading that comments about value for money need to be taken with a pinch of salt if you’re not looking at the same item with 50 per cent off.

Comments on everything else: effectiveness, quality, longevity, of course still stands.

Set yourself a budget

It’s easy to overspend when there are big deals on offer, so start your shopping with a clear idea of your max spend. You should also be sure to check returns policies are not affected by the sales.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals from 2017

Want to get an idea what sort of deals you can expect? Here’s some examples of last year’s offers…

GoPro Hero5 Session action camera £381 £244

The GoPro Hero5 Session Action Camera is a compact model that captures 4k video and 10MP pictures in Single, Burst or Time Lapse modes. GoPro has kept the design simple, with a one-button design and voice control and the waterproof camera offers image stabalisation.

The Amazon Prime Day deal was specifically on the travel bundle (with case, floating grip and headstrap) and saw it reduced to £244.99 – that’s a 36% saving on the RRP of £381.05 and a saving of £136.06.

Up to 20% off on Gore Bike Wear

Gore Bike Wear make some high quality cycling kit designed to keep riders comfortable all year round. There were deals across the range, particularly on items like soft shell jackets and windstoppers.

Fitbit Flex 2 fitness wristband on Deal of the Day £79 £37.79

The Fitbit Flex 2 fitness wristband is more dedicated to everyday use, but still has its cycling uses thanks to its SmartTrack technology.

Fitbit finally introduced SmartTrack technology to some of its trackers, including the Flex, meaning you no longer have to manually input your cycle training in the Fitbit site. Instead, it now knows when you start an activity and can log it. This one was down to £37.49.

Over a third off men’s cycling kits Cycling kit that works with you on the bike makes a big difference, and there was lots of kit available at reduced prices. Prices did vary depending upon colour and size, but the Inbike kit above was on offer at £28.79.

Kärcher K4 Full Control Home Pressure Washer £249 £134

Defiantly an item to ‘use with care’ when it comes to bike washing, but though not always recommended – a lot of people still choose a pressure washer.

The stand alone unit was on a ‘deal of the day’ offer, and down to £134.

Kinetic Road Machine Smart Bike Trainer £415 £252.86

