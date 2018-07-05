Castelli on the cheap: the best Castelli cycling kit deals

The best deals on quality Italian kit that the internet has to offer right now

Seeing that scorpion logo has always been a symbol of top quality kit, but it has often also meant a top-end price tag, too. No longer must that be the case because we’ve gone the extra mile to find the best deals on the Italian kit so that you can give your wardrobe a bit of love.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Castelli Squadra Windproof Jacket – was £45, now £26.99

No one wants summer rain, but it happens. The Squadra windproof jacket will keep the worst off, whilst also protecting riders from buffeting winds.

The ripstop fabric is durable, whilst still being light enough to scrunch into a pocket and there’s some reflective detailing on the back of versions in white, black (which is £28) and green.

Castelli Velocissimo IV Bib Shorts – was £99.99, now £69.99 Everyone needs a go-to pair of black bib shorts and these come with trickle down tech from the higher end Premio shorts. They’ve got a matt finish, KISS Air Seat Pad. A Doppio waistband provides plenty of stretch and the leg cuffs are raw cut with Silicone grippers.

Castelli Free Aero Women’s Bib Short – was £130, now £90.99

Comfortable shorts are essential to spending happy time in the saddle.

These shorts from Castelli are reduced across a range of sizes in the black/red colour. They come with a women’s Progetto X2 Air seat pad, Vortex dimpled fabric on the legs for an aero advantage plus Giro Air mesh-like leg gripper elastic that’s designed to stay put without digging in.

Castelli Imprevisto Nano Jersey – was £80 now £51.19

Another summer-rain offering, the Imprevisto Nano is designed not to be windproof and not to have thermal properties, but simply to shed most of the water should you get caught in one of those unexpected downpours. It’s light and will wick away moisture, and has a tailored fit.

Castelli women’s Promessa 2 jersey – was £85, now from £49.99

A lightweight, breathable jersey with an engineered knit fabric designed to make the front stretchy whilst the back has limited stretch so that the pockets don’t sag. There’s a full length gripper and three rear pockets plus a zippered key pocket.

Castelli cycling caps from £11.99

We could spend time saying how cycling caps help keep you warm on Spring mornings, or how they help keep the rain from getting on you face or in your eyes.

In reality, they’re just really cool and an iconic part of cycling fashion. Evans Cycles has a couple of different options on offer.