Get over £100 of a Garmin Edge 1000 with these mega Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime day 2018 has just kicked off and we’ve sifted through the deals to find you the best offers on all things Garmin. In this piece we have both cycling computer deals and Garmin smart watch deals. The cycling computer deals are standard Amazon deals and you don’t need to have an Amazon Prime membership to purchase these.

The Garmin watches are Amazon Prime day specific deals, and you will need Amazon Prime to benefit from these. Happily you can get a 30-day free trial and still cash in on the deals.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Garmin Edge 520 was £279, now £199

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 review

The Garmin Edge 520 remains one of Garmin’s flagship cycling computers despite the release of the new Garmin Edge 520 Plus model. Even better, Garmin has now discounted the model by almost £100 making now the best time to buy if you want to upgrade.

The 520 remains one of Garmin’s premium performance pushing computers, capable of conducting multiple fitness based tests alongside the more basic data acquisition of distance, speed and time. These more advanced tests include FTP and V02 Max tests. As an advanced Garmin computer, it also communicates with ANT+ indoor trainers, speed and cadence sensors and Garmin’s Radar and Varia lights.

You can buy the Edge 520 as a bundle with a heart rate monitor for £241 or on its own for £199.

Garmin Edge 25 was £139, now £85

Read more: Garmin Edge 25 review

The Garmin Edge 25 is one of the smallest cycling computers that Garmin offer, but it still has plenty of fire power despite its size. The Edge 25 uses advanced GLONASS satellites to track your location and give you speed, distance, time, ascent/descent and other riding metrics. Perhaps most impressively, the Edge 25 is also capable of turn prompts and navigation, despite its diminutive size.

Garmin Edge 1000 was £499, now £378

Read more: Garmin Edge 1000 review

For a long time, the Edge 1000 was Garmin’s ultimate performance device, and it’s still a superb piece of kit. It is capable of conducting all the things that the Edge 520 (FTP, power etc) and it has massive maps to help you navigate both on and off road including round-trip routing to help navigate for you. It’s compatible with all of Garmin’s accessories including heart rate, speed and cadence sensors.

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS watch was £299, now £154

This is a ‘deal of the day’ on Amazon and it’s an absolute cracker but it’s only available until tomorrow evening. If you are runner, or someone looking to pick up the sport then this is a great watch to buy.

It’s capable of following your strict training regime by conducting customisable advanced workouts. It uses GLONASS GPS technology for advanced and accurate tracking and it has a built in wrist-based heart rate monitor for more advanced training analysis.

Garmin Fenix 5 watch was £479, now £349

The Garmin Fenix 5 is Garmin’s do-it-all, potential life-saver-out-on-the-hill adventure watch that is frankly boundary-less and this deal is only available until tomorrow evening.

It has an enormous list of sports that you can choose track and is capable of giving you readings on everything from the weather to your altitude and it uses advanced GLONASS satellites to keep track of you the whole time.

It’s an impressive performance pusher too, and the watch is capable of estimating your V02 Max and training status. More specifically, it’s capable of conducting training effect tests and Lactate Threshold tests. It even has a heart-rate monitor built into it, too.

Garmin Vivosport smart activity tracker was £149, now £109

This stylish Garmin smart tracker could help you get fitter thanks to its advanced metrics. This great deal is only available until tomorrow evening.

It has advanced wrist-based heart rate tracking and is capable of measuring how many steps you’ve taken, floors climbed, calories burned, your intensity minutes and more.