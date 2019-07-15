Save 34% on a GoPro Hero 7 Black with Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals

If you want to record and relive your on-bike adventures, then a high quality action camera is the way to do it.

The GoPro Hero 7 Black is ideal for use when on the move. It comes with HyperSmooth stabalisation, promising gimbal like video, without a gimbal – and shoots 4k60 video.

The camera takes 12mp shots, and automatically optimises your snaps. Live streaming via the app allows you to share action as it happens, too.

Voice activation means you can control the camera hands free and you can also make time lapse videos.

Right now, you can get the camera with its accompanying ‘adventure kit’ for £285.45 – representing a 34% saving from the original price of £358.10.

The adventure kit includes a Handlebar/Floating hand grip, a head strap and QuickClip so you can attach the unit to a baseball cap. There’s an all weather carry case, too.

This is an Amazon Prime Day 2019 lightening deal – which means it is time limited, finishing at around midnight on Monday July 15.

To enjoy the deals, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. However, the site has slashed it’s Prime price by £20, and there’s also a 30-day free trial.

We’ll be brining you Amazon Prime Day deals throughout the sale, which takes place across Monday July 15 and Tuesday July 16.