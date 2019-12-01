Black Friday 2019: Save an enormous £700 on an Elite Drivo smart turbo trainer

This Black Friday weekend you can save £700 on a smart turbo trainer.

In what has to be one of the biggest discounts of the weekend, Halfords has discounted an Elite Drivo smart trainer by £700 – it now costs just £499.

All of our Black Friday pages contain links to retailers. If you click on a link we may receive a small commission, this does not affect the amount you pay.

This model was one of the first iterations of Elite’s successful Drivo range that are used by amateurs and pros alike.

This particular model is capable of providing resistance up to a whopping 2300 watts and can simulate gradients of 24%. It has a good level of accuracy; its power meter is accurate to +/- 1% and has a heavy, 6kg internal flywheel that gives it a smooth pedalling motion.

In terms of hardware, it’s one of the bigger trainers out there. Being a couple of years old its footprint is larger than more modern trainers but its very sturdy and well balanced.

Thanks to its low down weight, it’s not going to go anywhere should you start putting down the watts or get out of the saddle. It has a 9/10/11 speed compatible Shimano freehub and can fold away for easier storage complete with a carry handle on top.

The turbo can connect with a host of third party training apps including Zwift, TrainerRoad, Rouvy and many more via Bluetooth Smart and ANT+. It will happily connect to iPad, iPhone, tablets and computers.

In our review, our tester said: “I was very impressed with how fast and refined the trainer’s motion was to changing gradient while riding the platform and I was happy with the realistic feel of the unit: the Drivo II has a super-fast magnetic system that claims to allow you to go from zero to 24 per cent gradient in three seconds”.

