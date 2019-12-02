Save almost 50% on Scicon Aerotech Evolution X TSA bike case in Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday marks the last day in the Black Friday monster sale period, and there’s still some massive savings out there.

We’ve spotted a big reduction on Scicon’s Aerotech bike case, a hard plastic suitcase for your bike which could really help set your mind at ease when flying away for those warm weather miles.

Most cyclists are familiar with the fear of baggage handlers that’s associated with flying accompanied by your bike – but knowing your pride and joy is well cosseted in a quality protective case can remove a lot of the concern, allowing you to take your own bike without worry.

The travel case makes packing simple – just the wheels, seat post and one pedal need be moved, with the handlebars loosened and turned. There’s wheel compartments and a storage bag for pedals and saddle/seatpost.

A ‘Suspended Frame System’ (SFS) keeps the bike in place, and the Italian engineered case comes in at 11kg, so shouldn’t eat up too much of your luggage limit.

To eradicate any security concerns, you get reinforced Travel Sentry approved TSA key locks, and a twin wheel system features eight precision ball bearing wheels, to make getting round the airport easier.