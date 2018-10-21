Sunday trading: Over £500 off Zipp 302 wheels plus big discounts on Lezyne winter bike lights

Sunday Trading is a weekly post featuring the best cycling deals from the online cycling retailers

Another week, another bunch of banger deals here for your perusal. This week we kick off with a staggering deal on a pair of Zipp 302 wheels, a truly exceptional wheelset. Then we have a selection of Lezyne lights and winter kit!

Zipp 302 wheelset was £1369, now £859.98

Read more: Zipp 302 wheelset review

These Zipp carbon wheels are 45mm deep, which offers a very nice balance between stiffness, weight and aerodynamics.

It shows out on the road where these wheels just keep rolling, and it’s clear that Zipp has incorporated all of its top end technology and know-how into this lower price point – that’s now discounted by £500!

Buy now: Zipp 302 front wheel at Chain Reaction Cycles for £339.99

Buy now: Zipp 302 rear wheel at Chain Reaction Cycles for £519.99

Lezyne Hecto Drive light set was £62.99, now £42.99

Read more: The best bike lights for winter 2018/2019

The Lezyne Hecto Drive front light pumps out 400 lumens, which is enough to make you very visible to other road users. The rear light is more powerful than many, giving out 150 lumens. Both are useable in a variety of ways and modes.

If you input BRIGHT10 at checkout then you’ll get an extra 10% off.

Buy now: Lezyne Hecto Drive light set at Evans Cycles for £42.99

Need more power?

If you’re in need of more powerful lights then ProBikeKit are discounting the Lezyne Macro 1100 and Strip 300. As you might expect, the front light classifies as a ‘seeing light’, pumping out a whopping 1100 lumens and the rear gives out a whopping 300 lumens.

Buy now: Lezyne Macro 1100 and Strip 300 for £70.49

SIS Isotonic energy gel box of 20 was £28, now £15

Read more: Best energy gels

Get your sugary, syrupy fix with up to 46% off this SIS energy gel selection box. These gels pack enough of a punch that you’ll definitely get home on those long winter base rides.

Buy now: Isotonic energy gel box at Wiggle for £15

B’twin cycling Base Layer was £7.99, now £4.99

You needn’t break the bank when buying cycling kit, and this Decathlon baselayer will keep you warm on the bike for the tiddly price of £4.99.

Buy now: B’twin cycling Base Layer at Decathlon for £4.99

B’twin Yellow gloves were £7.99, now £4.99

These thick gloves will be perfect for winter commutes. They’re industrial enough to keep your hands warm and bright yellow for added visibility on cold mornings.

Buy now: B’twin Yellow gloves at Decathlon for £4.99

