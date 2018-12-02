Sunday trading: Save £65 on a Met Trenta helmet plus half price discounts on SiS nutrition

Here’s our latest Sunday round-up of the best cycling deals from the online cycling retailers

This week, Sunday trading scoops some great discounts on a pair of Oakley glasses, the Met Trenta aero helmet as well as enough half price SiS training nutrition to last you all winter plus a wet weather jacket from Endura.

Oakley Radar EV Path Prizm was £160 now £96

Read more: Oakley Radar EV glasses review

A classic pair of Oakleys, these Radar EV glasses are a firm favourite in the Cycling Weekly office. They’re half frames which means they’re lightweight and fit smaller faces better than the larger Oakley Jawbreakers do.

This special Jade lens is made for brighter situations and should increase contrast and clarity out on the road.

Buy now: Oakley Radar EV Path Prizm at Chain Reaction Cycles for £96

Met Trenta Road helmet was £220, now from £153.99

The trick with the MET Trenta is that its both aerodynamic and also well vented. In fact, MET boast that the Trenta is 7% faster than a traditional road helmet. We love extra speed!

Buy now: Met Trenta road helmet at Evans Cycles for £153.99

Endura FS260 Pro SL Shell jacket was £164, now £74.99

Read more: Endura FS260 Pro SL Shell jacket review

Winter is here just in case you haven’t been outside lately, and it has brought nasty cold rain and wind. Fortunately Tredz is discounting this excellent Endura waterproof by 55%.

When I reviewed it I found it very waterproof (it kept me dry in the highlands of Scotland) and it’s surprisingly packable for a hardshell waterproof.

Buy now: Endura FS260 Pro SL Shell jacket at Tredz for £74.99

Science in Sport Team Sky bundle was £60, now £30

In this bundle you get two packs of isotonic gels, a 6 pack of caffeine gels, a Go Hydro tablet tube, a tub of Sis Rego recovery powder AND two Team Sky bottles. More than enough to get you through the winter I reckon.

Buy now: SiS Team Sky bundle at SIS for £30

More great deals:

Mavic Cosmic Pro road shoe was £225, now £135

Gore Women’s ONE Shake-dry jacket was £239.99, now £143.99

X-tools Essentials torque wrench was £34.99, now £22.99

Tacx Neo smart turbo was £1199, now £849.99

dhb Aeron Tempo 2 waterproof jacket was £90, now £54

SiS REGO rapid recover was £38.99, now £19.49

Castelli Aero Lite was £175, now £87.50

SiS Full Endurance bundle was £116, now £58

That’s all for now, we’ll be back next week with more great deals