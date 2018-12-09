Sunday trading: Save 41% on Giro Empire shoes, Continental tyres and more

Here’s our latest Sunday round-up of the best cycling deals from the online cycling retailers

It’s a bit of a bumper crop of deals this week, with over 40% off Giro shoes, Kask helmets and Garmin smart watches as well as big discounts across a range of clothing. If you’re stuck on what to buy the cyclist in your life for Christmas (but let’s be serious, if you’re stuck about what to buy yourself for Christmas) then this should help!

Save 41% on Giro Empire ACC shoes

Partnering a good looking and supple upper with a stiff Easton carbon sole, the Giro Empire shoes are some of the classiest – and best performing – footwear on the cycling market. These are now discounted by 41% at Tweeks Cycles in three different colours, including the reflective version.

Buy now: Giro Empire ACC shoes at Merlin Cycles for £154

Kask Valegro helmet was £168, now £99

Get the Team Sky look with this Kask Valegro helmet, now on a whopping 41% discount. The Valegro is the brand’s climbing lid, or lid for hot days. It has lots of vents, which also makes it light, and it uses a special HyVent structure that channels air inside the helmet for greater cooling.

Buy now: Kask Valegro helmet at Rutland Cycles for £99

dhb Blok bib tights were £70, now £40

If you’re looking for an affordable way to keep yourself warm this winter then these dhb Blok tights are worth a look as they offer warm and comfort due to their soft Roubaix fleece lining. All sizes are still available at a 42% discount.

Buy now: dhb Blok bib tights at Wiggle for £40

Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch was £279.99, now £176

Garmin Vivoactive 3 smart would be a great choice for triathletes, mountain bikers or someone who enjoys a spot of running on the side. It has a heart rate monitor built in, does health monitoring and you can even use Garmin Pay to pay for your mid-ride coffee.

Buy now: Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch at Amazon for £176

Garmin Forerunner 935 tri bundle was £569, now £499.99

I’m carrying on the triathlon theme here with this bundle, in which you get heart rate monitor and a swim heart rate monitor. The 935 is jammed full of Garmin’s top tech and is even able to do Strava Live segments or pair with your Garmin Vector pedals.

Buy now: Garmin Forerunner 935 tri bundle at Wiggle for £499.99

Continental GP4000s II bundle with inner tubes was £109 now £61.99

The release of the Continental GP5000 tyre has led to price slashes on the Continental GP4000s II tyres. They’re still some of the finest tyres on the market and this particular bundle comes with tubes as well.

Buy now: Continental GP4000s II bundle at Merlin Cycles for £61.99

More great deals:

Endura Pro SL bib shorts were £119, now £79.91

dhb Aeron rain defence jersey was £100, now £55

Fizik Arione Ki:um saddle was £104.99, now £74.99

Mavic Cosmic Pro road shoe was £225, now £135

Gore Women’s ONE Shake-dry jacket was £239.99, now £143.99

Tacx Neo smart turbo was £1199, now £899.99

dhb Aeron Tempo 2 waterproof jacket was £90, now £54

Castelli Aero Lite was £175, now £87.50

That’s all for now, we’ll be back next week with more great deals