Sunday trading: Save £75 on Oakleys and £600 on Shimano wheels – plus much more

Spring has arrived and Summer is well on its way, so for this week's Sunday Trading we've pulled together some top upgrades for both your bike and your wardrobe – including some 2019 Castelli summer kit that's on offer as well as a whopping discount on some new Oakleys.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 wheels were £1600, now £999

At 60mm deep the Dura-Ace R9100 C60 wheels would be a cracking set for summer. There are 16 spokes on the front and 21 on the rear, and the braking track is made of metal for more assured rim braking whatever the weather. Currently they’re on a whopping 38% discount.

Buy now: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 wheels at Merlin Cycles for £999

Oakley Flight Jacket sunglasses were £185, now £109

Read more: Oakley Flight Jacket review

Oakley’s Flight Jackets are specifically designed for warm riding. They have a distinctive brow-less design to help with venting and an extendable nose bridge to aid additional air flow.

This particular set comes with the mountain biking Prizm trail lens but it works well on the road, especially in dappled light. Besides, when the discount is this good you can always swap the lens for a different one.

Buy now: Oakley Flight jacket sunglasses at ProBikeKit for £109

Castelli Aero Race 6.0 jersey was £110, now £80

This tight fitting jersey is part of Castelli’s spring and summer 2019 launch, and it has already been discounted by 20%. The the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 is the result of computational fluid dynamic analysis and the feedback of the Team Sky pro riders.

Buy now: Castelli Aero Race 6.0 jersey at Evans Cycles from £88

You can actually get the 2018 version of the jersey for even less, it’s discounted by 50% at Merlin Cycles.

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib short was £150, now from £120

New for 2019, the updated Free Aero Race shorts now feature a new leg gripper with silicone stripes. The fabric quality has been improved and an updated Progetto X2 Air chamois gets added.

Buy now: Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib short at Evans Cycles from £120

Rapha Pro Team Race Cape was £220, now £110

Lightweight and very packable, the Rapha Pro Team Race Cape is a great choice for those days where it looks like the rain will come and go. It has a two way zip for easy pocket access, fully taped seams for extra protection and a slightly thinner material on the rear for better venting.

Buy now: Rapha Pro Team Race Cape at Chain Reaction Cycles for £100

More great deals:

Clif Bar box of 12 was £19.08 now from £13.95

Oakley Radar EV Pitch sunglasses were £160 now £99.99

POC Octal Aero orange helmet was £225 now £112.50

Altura Night Vision Evo 3 women’s waterproof jacket was £99.99 now £39.99

Park Tool PFP8 track pump was £34.99 now £22.99

High 5 Recovery Bar 25 pack was £42.25 now from £19.99

Knog PWR Rider 450 lumen front light was £57.99 now £34.49

Minoura Mag Ride 60d turbo trainer was £149.99 now £99.99

Sealskinz All Weather cycling gloves were £47.50 now £25

SRAM PG-1130 11-speed cassette was £62 now £38.99

Nuovo by Ribble men’s bibshorts were £65 now £30

Giro Empire ACC reflective road shoes were £259.99 now £127.50

Altura NV small saddle pack was £14.99 now £9.99

Fast Forward Carbon F3R tubular 30mm SP DT240 wheelset was £1449.99 now £702.99

Ribble 15 function multitool was £21.99 now £9.99

Schwalbe One 25mm tyre was £49.99 now £21.49

Giant Strive MIPS helmet was £84.99 now £42.49

Specialized Expert women’s short sleeved baselayer was £35 now £17.50

Park Tool CM5.2 Cyclone chain cleaning machine was £29.99 now £19.99

Lezyne Super GPS computer was £129.99 now £99.99

Castelli Forza Pro short sleeved jersey was £115 now £57.50

