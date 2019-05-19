Sunday trading: Save £300 on a carbon fibre Cannondale Synapse plus deals on Giro and Castelli kit

This week we’ve found a great deal on a Cannondale Synapse, providing a great opportunity to bag a bargain on a new bike before summer begins for real. It’s a great endurance bike, and would be perfect for those who are looking to increase their mileage as well as there performance.

Those who are looking for wheel upgrades are also in luck as the Campagnolo Bora One wheels are also on a great discount. These are then followed a Castelli gilet and Giro helmet.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a 'Buy Now' link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn't affect the amount you pay.

Cannondale Synapse Carbon Disc 105 2019 was £2300, now £2100

Read more: Cannondale Synapse review

Right now, you can save £300 on the exceptional Cannondale Synapse. The Synapse is an endurance bike and its specialist technology, such as its SAVE technology, makes it a very comfortable ride. It’s geometry feels fast but it’s not a back breaker, keeping the rider in a forward but upright position.

This particular carbon fibre model comes with a Shimano 105 groupset, wide tubeless ready, 30mm WTB tyres and a comfortable fabric saddle.

Buy now: Cannondale Synapse Carbon Disc 105 at Evans Cycles for £2100

Campagnolo Bora One 50 clincher wheelset was £1894, now £1349

The Campagnolo Bora wheels are a premium set that feature all of the Italian brand’s top technology. It’s G3 spoke technology offers decent power transmission. It’s 50mm deep and made of carbon fibre, making it stiff and light weight and the hubs use Ceramic USB bearings for greater efficiency.

Buy now: Campagnolo Bora One 50 clincher wheelset at ProBikeKit for £1349

Castelli Elemento Lite Vest was £175, now £105

Lightweight and packable, this gilet is capable of being stuff into a jersey rear pocket while still being nicely insulating. It has two rear pockets, which is ideal for quick-access items and the stretch-panels on the sides stops it from flapping around in the wind.

Buy now: Castelli Elemnto Lite Vest at Wiggle for £105

Giro Cinder MIPs helmet was £129.99, now from £89.99

Read more: Giro Cinder MIPs helmet review

The Giro Cinder retains the the stylish looks that the American brand has become well known for as well as some of its top technology, too. For example it keeps the Roc Loc 5 retention dial that offers minute changes to its fit and also has 26 vents to help keep your head cool.

Buy now: Giro Cinder MIPs helmet at Tredz for £89.99

More great deals

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20.00 now £9.99

Castelli Mortirolo V jacket was £180 now £90

Mobi 5 piece cycling brush set was £19.99 now £9.99

Continental GP4000S II twin pack was £119.99 now £58.99

Campagnolo Bora One 35 Clincher wheelset was £1894.99 now £1289.99

Garmin Edge 130 was £169.99 now £138.21

SIS Energy and Performance pack was £18.00 now £9.00

POC Do Blade sunglasses were £200.00 now £109.99

SIS GO Caffeine Shot 12 pack was £27.00 now £14.85

Shimano R540 SPD SL pedals were £49.99 now £28.99

Moon Meteor Storm Lite/Nebula list set was £129.99 now £58.99

Giro Trans BOA Road shoe was £179.99 now £116.99

Assos T.campionissimo_s7 Bib Shorts were £320 now £192

Oakley Jawbreaker short sleeve jersey was £90 now £45

High 5 Sports Energy Gel mixed flavour – box of 20 was £19.99 now £10.99

Fast Forward Carbon F3R tubular 30mm SP DT240 wheelset was £1449.99 now £702.99

Clif Bar box of 12 was £19.08 now from £13.95

Oakley Radar EV Pitch sunglasses were £160 now £99.99

POC Octal Aero orange helmet was £225 now £112.50

Schwalbe One tyre was £52.95 now from £25.99

