Sunday trading: Get 40% of a carbon Specialized Roubaix and £100 off a Garmin Edge 1030

The bike deals just keep coming, and this week you can a whopping 40% of a Specialized Roubaix. We’ve featured the best value and the most expensive but there’s a link so you can seen the whole range for yourself. Alongside those we’ve also found a £50 discount on Oakley Radar EV glasses a massive £100 discount on the Garmin Edge 1030.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Get 40% of a carbon Specialized Roubaix bikes

Following the release of the latest model of Specialized Roubaix, Evans Cycles is now discounting its stock by up to 40%. Prices start at £1140 for a Tiagra equipped model and top out at £3900 for the Roubaix Pro.

>>> Get 40% off the Specialized Roubaix range here

Specialized Roubaix Pro was £6500, now £3900

This high end model offers a Fact 10r carbon frame paired to a Fact carbon fork. It’s equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset with disc braes and 28mm Turbo Cotton tyres.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Buy now: Specialized Roubaix Pro at Evans Cycles for £3900

Specialized Roubaix was £1900, now £1140

This particular model uses Fact 9r carbon as well as a carbon fork. It’s paired with Shimano Tektro mechanical disc brakes and a Shimano Tiagra drivechain.

Buy now: Specialized Roubaix at Evans Cycles for £1140

Oakley Radar EV Path glasses were £155, now £104

Read more: Oakley Radar EV review

The Radar EV Path glasses are something of a classic of the Oakley range and are certainly a fan favourite. Their shallow, lightweight rims make them comfortable on your face and the contouring Prizm lenses give good peripheral vision.

Buy now: Oakley Radar EV Path glasses at ProBikeKit for £104.99

Garmin Edge 1030 was £499, now £399

Read more: Garmin Edge 1030 review

The Garmin Edge 1030 is the largest computer that the brand makes and also the most advanced. It’s capable of taking you through your training, measuring you Vo2 output as well as your FTP. It’s also a fully fledged navigational device, capable of on device routing and turn by turn directions.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1030 at Wiggle for £399

More great deals

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20.00 now £9.99

Castelli Mortirolo V jacket was £180 now £90

Mobi 5 piece cycling brush set was £19.99 now £9.99

Continental GP4000S II twin pack was £119.99 now £58.99

Campagnolo Bora One 35 Clincher wheelset was £1894.99 now £1289.99

Garmin Edge 130 was £169.99 now £138.21

SIS Energy and Performance pack was £18.00 now £9.00

POC Do Blade sunglasses were £200.00 now £109.99

SIS GO Caffeine Shot 12 pack was £27.00 now £14.85

Shimano R540 SPD SL pedals were £49.99 now £28.99

Moon Meteor Storm Lite/Nebula list set was £129.99 now £58.99

Giro Trans BOA Road shoe was £179.99 now £116.99

Assos T.campionissimo_s7 Bib Shorts were £320 now £192

Oakley Jawbreaker short sleeve jersey was £90 now £45

High 5 Sports Energy Gel mixed flavour – box of 20 was £19.99 now £10.99

Fast Forward Carbon F3R tubular 30mm SP DT240 wheelset was £1449.99 now £702.99

Clif Bar box of 12 was £19.08 now from £13.95

Oakley Radar EV Pitch sunglasses were £160 now £99.99

POC Octal Aero orange helmet was £225 now £112.50

Schwalbe One tyre was £52.95 now from £25.99

More great deals coming up in next week’s Sunday Trading