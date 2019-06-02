Sunday trading: Get £600 off Campagnolo wheels and up to 50% of SIS nutrition

This week’s Sunday trading is geared around summer. For your perusal, we’ve found deals on Campagnolo carbon fibre wheels to give your bike a lick of speed. To go with these new wheels we’ve also found a whopping discount on some Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres – some of our favourites. We round out this weeks deals with up to 50% off SiS nutrition.

Campagnolo Bora One 35 clincher wheelset was £1894.99, now £1289.99

The Campagnolo Bora One 35 clincher wheels use all of the Italian brand’s carbon fibre expertise to create a wheel that’s light and rolls extremely well. The rim has much of the same technology as Campag’s very top of the range wheels including the Italian’s brand G3 spoke count All Conditions Carbon Control braking technoloy. The hubs roll on ceramic bearings, so they should last a long time, too.

Buy now: Campagnolo Bora One 32 clincher wheelset at ProBikeKit for £1289.99

Vittoria Corsa G+ folding graphene tyre was £56.99 now from £32.99

Read more: Vittoria Corsa G+ review

One of our favourite tyres for summer riding, the Vittoria Corsa G+ is as fast and grippy as they come. Vittoria has used graphene in this tyre to improve its rolling resistance by a claimed 19%. It also uses a cotton casing of 320tpi which makes it extremely supple and the four different compounds of rubber makes it superbly grippy.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa G+ tyre at Wiggle from £32.99

dhb Classic bib shorts were £50, now £40

Read more: dhb Classic review

This dhb Classic bib short is one of our favourite bib shorts, representing superb comfort and brilliant value. They’re made out of a high performance Italian fabric, a chamois that’s designed for up to five hours of riding and each leg features a silicone gripper to keep it in place.

Buy now: dhb Classic bib shorts at Wiggle for £40

SIS GO Energy mini bars 15 pack were £22.50, now 13.50

You can now get 15 red berry flavoured bars at 40%, making now the bet time to stock up on your nutrition for the summer ahead.

Each bar contains 75mg on caffeine as well as 24g of carbohydrates. There’s also additional b-vitamins for good measure.

Buy now: SIS Go Energy mini bar 15 pack at SIS for £13.50

SIS GO Isotonic Energy Gel 20 pack lemon and lime was £28, now £14

These SIS isotonic gels contain 22g of rapidly absorbed carbohydrates and are designed to be consumed without water for energy on the go. They’re now 50% off, making now the perfect time to stock up.

Buy now: SIS GO Isotonic energy gel 20 pack at SIS for £14

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20.00 now £9.99

Castelli Mortirolo V jacket was £180 now £90

Mobi 5 piece cycling brush set was £19.99 now £12.99

Garmin Edge 130 was £169.99 now £143

Shimano R540 SPD SL pedals were £49.99 now £28.99

Giro Trans BOA Road shoe was £179.99 now £116.99

High 5 Sports Energy Gel mixed flavour – box of 20 was £19.99 now £10.99

Clif Bar box of 12 was £19.08 now from £13.95

POC Octal Aero orange helmet was £225 now from £90

Schwalbe One tyre was £52.95 now from £25.99

