Sunday trading: Big discounts on Giro shoes and helmets as well as Oakley sunglasses

This week’s Sunday trading is dedicated to bring you the best deals on summer upgrades, including helmets, sunglasses Castelli kit as well as a pair of Giro shoes. Now really is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Giro Empire ACC road shoe was £259.99 now from £169

Read more: Giro Empire ACC review

These classy cycling shoes prove that high end cycling shoes can still look good. They eschew the common place Boa dial for laces, which might not be as performance focused but are comfortable and look great. The addition of an Easton carbon sole adds another level of performance.

Buy now: Giro Empire ACC road shoe at Evans Cycles for £169

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Giro Synthe MIPs road helmet was £249.99 now from £119.99

Read more: Giro Synthe review

The Giro Synthe is one of the best looking aero road helmets available but it has since been replaced by the Giro Aether, which means its on some pretty whopping discounts. It has plenty of vents to keep your head cool, MIPs for additional protection from rotational impact forces and Giro’s Roc-Loc 5 retention dial which offers close adjustment.

Buy now: Giro Synthe MIPs road helmet at Tredz from £119.99

MET Manta helmet was £179.99 now £107.99

Read more: MET Manta helmet review

The Manta is an aero helmet which we rate very highly. The vents are positioned so as to maximise air intake while minimising drag and it uses the brand’s Safe-T Advanced fit system.

Buy now: MET Manta helmet at Tredz for £107.99

Oakley Radar EV Path Prizm sunglasses were £160, now £105

Read more: Oakley Radar EV Path Prizm review

The Radar EV are one of Oakley’s most iconic designs. The small half frames minimise the weight on the face while the lenses offer expansive coverage and great peripheral vision. The Prizm lens technology is market leading, increasing contrast and makes colours pop, improving clarity.

Buy now: Oakley Radar EV Prizm sunglasses at Wiggle for £105

Castelli Giro d’Italia race jersey wa £120, now £83.99

Hiding behind the colours of the Giro d’Italia is the Castelli Aero Race 6.0 jersey, which is one of the most aerodynamic pieces of kit available. It has multiple fabrics to make it faster through the air and a form hugging fit for improved comfort. It also happens to look absolutely killer in pink.

Buy now: Castelli Giro d’Italia race jersey at ProBikeKit for £83.99

More great deals

Smith Flywheel Sunglasses were £129.99, now £85

Altura Airstream Windproof jacket was £39.99, now £27.50

Altura Night Vision 2 jacket was £99.99, now from £79

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20.00 now £9.99

Castelli Mortirolo V jacket was £180 now £90

Mobi 5 piece cycling brush set was £19.99 now £12.99

Garmin Edge 130 was £169.99 now £138

Shimano R540 SPD SL pedals were £49.99 now £28.99

Giro Trans BOA Road shoe was £179.99 now £116.99

High 5 Sports Energy Gel mixed flavour – box of 20 was £19.99 now £10.99

Clif Bar box of 12 was £19.08 now from £13.95

POC Octal Aero orange helmet was £225 now from £90

Schwalbe One tyre was £52.95 now from £25.99

More great deals coming up in next week’s Sunday Trading