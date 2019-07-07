Sunday trading: Get up to 40% off Giro Empire SLX shoes and Shimano Ultegra Di2

This week’s Sunday trading comes fillwed with great deals on electronic groupsets, performance cycling shoes and racing tyres. Alongside this there’s also a deal on beautiful set of Oakley sunglasses; perfect now that the sun is shining.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 was £1699, now £1049

Read more: Shimano Ultegra review

It’s the same Shimano Ultegra groupset that we know and love but it’s now on a whopping 38% discount – making now the perfect time to upgrade. In Shimano’s lengthy list of groupsets, Ultegra sits below Dura-Ace, except this model is electronic, giving it an extra performance boost. This particular deal is on the rim braking version.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 at Wiggle for £1049

Giro Empire SLX road shoe was £289.99 now £169.99

Read more: Giro Empire SLX review

Some of the classiest cycling shoes on the market, the Giro Empire SLXs are as performance orientated as they are stylish. An Easton carbon sole gives them a stiffness boost and while the laces don’t offer the on-the-fly adjustability of a dial they do have comfort – although we recommend going up a size in Giro shoes.

Buy now: Giro Empire SLX road shoe at merlin Cycles for £169

Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyre was £66.95 now £39.99

Read more: Schwalbe Pro One tyre review

Schwalbe’s Pro One tyres are the brand’s racing rubber and one of the premier tubeless racing tyres available. Tubeless tyres offer clear advantages in terms of rolling speed not to mention removing the faff of punctures.

Buy now: Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyre at Evans Cycles for £39.99

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses were £175 now £114

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker review

The Jawbreaker’s are some of Oakley’s finest riding glasses and they have superb peripheral vision and offer great protection against the elements. However, the full frames do add bulk to the glasses, making them better suited to those with wider faces. There’s no denying though, they look absolutely great with these white frames and tinted blue Prizm lenses.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses at ProBikeKit for £114.95

