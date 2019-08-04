Sunday trading: Get 50% off a pair of Giro Empire shoes and £600 off carbon Mavic wheels

The best deals from the online retailers

This week is a bumper crop of brilliant deals. For starters, you can get 50% off a set of Giro Empire ACC shoes or a whopping £600 off a set of high-end carbon fibre Mavic wheels. The deals are then rounded out with plenty of kit and tyre discounts.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Giro Empire ACC shoes were £259.99, now £129

Read more: Giro Empire ACC shoes review

A whopping 50% discount on a set of Giro Empire ACC shoes is the headline deal this week, no question about it. The premium Evofibre upper is superbly comfortable around your foot and the laces give a comfortable fit. This comfort is paired to a stiff carbon sole for the performance benefits.

Here at Cycling Weekly we recommend going up one size in Giro shoes and heartily recommend these in white, because they just look so good.

Buy now: Giro Empire ACC shoe at Evans Cycles for £129.99

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST wheelset was £1899, now £1200

With a 25mm carbon fibre rim and boasting a claimed weight of just 1445g for the pair, the Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST wheels are the perfect set of climbing wheels. These are tubeless ready and come with Mavic’s iTgMAX technology for improved carbon braking on the way back down.

What’s more, evans Cycles are also running a promotion where you receive a free Muc-Off cycling gift kit with this purchase – what are you waiting for!

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST wheelset at Evans Cycles for £1200

Schwalbe One tyre was £49.99, now £20.99

The Schwalbe Ones are a set of the finest racing tyres out there, and they are now just half price.

Schwalbe’s One tyres are fast and grippy perfect for the summer months when the roads are debris free. They do come with a V-guard to protect against punctures but have found prone to them in winter weather but still, at this price they’re a no brainer.

Buy now: Schwalbe One tyre at ProBikeKit for £20.99

Castelli Aero Race 4.1 solid jersey was £95, now £61.99

The Castelli Aero Race 4.1 jersey is a tighter fitting jersey from the Italian brand that saves approximately 12 watts at 40km/h. It features velocity dimpled fabric on the front and shoulders for improved wicking and extra slipperiness and reflective heat transfer strips.

We recommend going up a size in Castelli kit as it tends to be small. Fortunately, mediums and larges are still available.

Buy now: Castelli Aero Race 4.1 solid jersey at ProBikeKit for £61.99

More great deals:

POC Crave Uranium Black sunglasses were £230 now £126.99

Gore women’s Power short sleeved jersey was £84.99 now £25.50

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL T Disc wheelset was £1759 now £1125.99

Ortleib 10 inch waterproof tablet case was £54.99 now £16.50

Specialized Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

Tacx Antares rollers were £164.99 now £117.95

Blackburn Piston 1 track pump was £29.99 now £13.50

Santini Reef rain jersey was £144.99 now £64.99

Madison Sportive Race bib shorts were £79.99 now £29.99

Craft Route short sleeved jersey was £75 now £37.50

Clif Bar Shot Bloks, 18 pack were £44.99 now £22.41

Selle San Marco Mantra Racing saddle was £129.99 now £64.99

Elite Sior Mio bottle cage was £16.99 now £4.99

Fabric cageless insulated water bottle was £16.99 now from £11.50

Time Xpresso 2 pedals were £49.99 now £29.99

POC Ventral Spin helmet was £270 now £189

Pinhead locking skewer set was £72.99 now £44.99

High5 Recovery Drink 1.6kg was £43 now £25.99

Zipp 404 NSW carbon clincher rear wheel was £1371 now £799.99