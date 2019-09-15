Sunday trading: Massive deals on Autumn essentials, including Castelli winter kit and Lezyne lights

This week’s Sunday trading brings a packed list of Autumn essentials, including deals on Lezyne bike lights, low light Oakley sunglasses and wet weather Castelli gear. There’s also a great deal on Specialized cycling shoes, should you want to upgrade your kicks.

Oakley Sutro low light sunglasses were £152, now £99.99

If you’re a hardy sole that commutes throughout the winter or rides in low light conditions then a set of low light Prizm glasses are for you. They let more light in and increase contrast, making it easier to pick out obstacles.

Pair the lens with the massive Sutro frames and you get great protection from the elements. We do find that these big glasses are better suited to those with wider faces, however.

Buy now: Oakley Sutro low light sunglasses at ProBikeKit for £99.99

Castelli Gabba 3 was £160, now from £80

The Gabba is very water resistance and extremely windproof thanks to its Gore Windstopper X-Lite fabric, perfect for those that ride year round. It’s completed by three rear pockets and a high collar for additional protection from the elements.

In our experience it’s best to go up one size in Castelli products.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 at Evans Cycles from £80

Castelli Perfetto was £180, now from £90

For those that want Gabba style protection but with long sleeves, look no further than the Castelli Perfetto. It uses the same Gore Windstopper X-Lite fabric that’s very protective from the elements.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto at Evans Cycles from £90

Specialized Torch 3.0 shoes were £210, now £167

Specialized’s Torch line is designed to be less aggressive than the top end S-Works 7 shoes, while still adding enough performance to feel fast. It keeps many of the features of the higher shoe that made it so popular. For example, the heel cup grips very well and there’s a Boa dial for a more even fit across the top of the shoe.

Buy now: Specialized Torch 3.0 at Cyclestore for £167

Lezyne Macro Drive 1100 front light was £69.99, now £49.99

This Lezyne light pumps out a whopping 1100 lumens that’s more than enough to be seen out on the roads, and enough to be able to see by. You can toggle the light between overdrive and economy mode depending on when you’re riding and it has high-speed charging capabilities.

Buy now: Lezyne Macro Drive 1100 front light at ProBikeKit for £49.99

Lezyne Zecto Drive rear light was £35, now £22

This rear light offers an 80 lumen output in 8 varying modes and a claimed battery life of 7.5 hours in its highest mode. It’s tough and durable composite matrix means it should last, too.

Buy now: Lezyne Zecto at Chain Reaction Cycles for £22

Vittoria Corsa 2.0 tyre were £54, now £39

The previous Vittoria Corsa tyres were exceptional, and now the latest 2.0 tyres use a Graphene compound for minimal rolling resistance as well as a supple 320tpi casing. They’re also tubeless ready for less fuss.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa 2.0 tyre at Evans Cycles for £39

Great end of season bike deals:

Specialized Tarmac Comp was £3150 now £2199.99

Cannondale Synapse Carbon Disc Tiagra was £1800 now £1195

Scott Foil 20 Disc was £3199 now £2239.99

Cube Attain GTC Race was £1599 now £1199

Ribble Endurance SL Ultegra was £1899 now £1599

Genesis Equilibrium Disc 10 was £1499.99 now £1099.99

Merlin PR7 Claris was £550 now £399.95

Giant Propel Advanced 2 was £1599 now £1399

BMC Timemachine Road 01 One was £11000 now £7000

Ridley Fenix A 105 Mix was £1189 now £799

Liv Avail SL 1 was £999 now £798.99

Ridley Liz C 105 Mix was £1729 now £1159

Specialized Allez Sport was £850 now £650

Vitus Substance Sora adventure road bike was £949.99 now £699.99

Scott Addict 20 was £1599 now £1249

Orange R9 RS was £4800 now £3500

Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra was £899 now £699

Giant Trinity Advanced Pro 0 was £6249 now £3749.40