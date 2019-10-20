Sunday trading: Big discounts on Mavic wheels, Oakley glasses and much more

This week’s crop of deals features winter ready Mavic training wheels, some great looking Oakley sunglasses, wet weather Castelli gear and discounted Specialized shoes.

Mavic Aksium Elite UST rim brake wheelset was £269, now £188

A set of very good training wheels, these Mavic Aksium’s are tubeless ready to help protect from punctures when out on the winter roads. They’re made of aluminium and have steel spokes for additional strength.

Buy now: Mavic Aksium Elite UST rim brake at Evans Cycles for £188

Oakley Flight jacket sunglasses were £185, now £119

The flight jackets are designed to give unobstructed vision by having a brow-less top and a large lens. They also come with an adjustable nose bridge to help vent any fogging that might occur. They look great in this polished white with prizm sapphire.

Buy now: Oakley Flight Jacket sunglasses at ProBikeKit for £119

Specialized Torch 2.0 road shoes were £157, now £119

The Torch shoes are stiff but not uncomfortable, treading a fine line between performance and all day wearing. They’re made of a mesh and TPU material for extra comfort and there’s more wiggle room in the toe box so your feet don’t go to sleep.

Buy now: Specialized Torch 2.0 road shoes at Cyclestore for £119

Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeved jersey was £160, now from £96

The Gabba uses Gore Windstopper X-Lite Plus fabric to protect from wind and rain while using a Nano Flex insert under the arms to allow ventilation. It’s a true hero piece of wet weather gear.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeved jersey was £160, now £96

If you’re buying the Castelli Gabba then you’re going to need to pair it to arm warmers to keep the chill off. We recommend Castelli’s Nanoflex arm warmers as a pair that’ll match the Gabba for water resistance.

Buy now: Castelli Nanoflex+ arm warmers at Merlin Cycles for £19.25

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99 / $479.99

Exposure Flash front light from Evans Cycles was £36.70 now £24

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £12.50

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Fizik Superlight Tacky bar tape was £26.99 now from £4.99 or at Wiggle US for $10.99

Schwalbe One tubeless tyre was £49.99 now £23.99

Fenwicks bike cleaner 1 litre was £7.99 now £3 or at Wiggle USA for $15.95

Oakley Flight Jacket Black Organe Prizm from Evans Cycles was £185 now £92

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too