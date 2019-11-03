Sunday trading: Save over £350 on a CycleOps smart turbo plus much more

This week, Sunday Trading brings you the juiciest of all winter deals: a whopping discount on a smart turbo trainer. Get yourself in shape in the cold months using Zwift, Sufferfest or the like – all of which are compatible with the CycleOps H2 trainer. That aside, there’s also a big discount on a Quarq power meter and winter kit.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

CycleOps H2 Direct Drive smart trainer was £1000, now £624.99

When we reviewed the Cycleops trainer we found it to have the best ride feel of any turbo on the market. It’s stable to ride on, with limited rocking. It’s capable of outputting 2,000 watts and can simulate gradients 20% – making it bang on if you want to do some serious training.

SRAM Red D1 Quarq road DUB power meter was £1069, now £861

If you’re lucky enough to own SRAM’s new AXS groupset then there’s no better partner than a Quarq D1 power meter. In our past testing we’ve found Quarq’s meters to be consistently accurate, well built and offer exceptional battery life.

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech road tyre was £54.99, now £31

Ok, so it might not be the best winter tyre but when there’s a deal as good as this you have to snap it up. The Vittoria Corsa tyres are some of the fastest rolling tyres on the market and offer oodles of grip thanks to their advanced compound.

dhb Merino Long Sleeve jersey was £80, now £60

Merino is an absolutely cracking material to make a winter kit out of because it’s very insulating, very soft and doesn’t smell so you can skip the wash and your riding mates won’t notice.

