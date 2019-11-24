Sunday trading: Save over £350 on carbon Mavic wheels plus more

The clock is ticking down to the Black Friday cycling sales and the deals have started pouring in. This week we’ve got huge bargains on carbon Mavic wheels, Castelli Alpha RoS jacket, Schwalbe racing tyres (half price!) as well as Oakley Jawbreaker glasses.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST wheelset was £1190, now £829

Read more: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon wheel review

These great looking wheels pair a lightweight, aero design with Mavic’s tubeless technology, minimising the risk of punctures.

They’re carbon fibre rims are 40mm deep and use a sophisticated carbon braking track. They have 18 spokes on the front with 24 on the rear for extra strength.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST wheelset at Merlin Cycles for £829

Castelli Alpha RoS jacket was £210, now £124

Read more: Castelli Alpha RoS jacket review

Winter is here, enter the Castelli Alpha RoS. Made out of a Gore-Tex Infinium material, it’s something of a winter unit. Behind the first zip is a second zipped internal layer for maximum protection or sophisticated venting on warmer rides. A tall collar keeps the worst of the weather out while long cuffs protect your wrists from the cold air.

Buy now: Castelli Alpha RoS jacket at Evans Cycles for £124

Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm road glasses were £175, now £110

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker review

The Jawbreakers are something of an eyewear classic. Eternally stylish but also superbly functional. The wide lenses help peripheral vision and the full frames offer good protection. We have found in our testing that these frames fit wider faces better than skinny ones.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm glasses at Wiggle for £110

Schwalbe One Performance tyres were £54, now £21

This is one of the best deals we’ve found this Black Friday period, the Schwalbe One tyres are superb and now on a bargain price.

They’re proper racing tyres so we wouldn’t recommend riding them through the winter but we do recommend purchasing them for the summer months.

Buy now: Schwalbe One Performance tyres at Wiggle for £21

More deals….

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99 / $479.99

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £12.50

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Fizik Superlight Tacky bar tape was £26.99 now from £4.99 or at Wiggle US for $10.99

Fenwicks bike cleaner 1 litre was £7.99 now £3 or at Wiggle USA for $15.95

Fizik Aria R3 shoes were £264 now £145

Specialized S-Works Prevail II was £200, now from £140

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too